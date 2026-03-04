NùLL UnBOXed™ Celebrates Lacrosse, Community, and Reconciliation in Alberta

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The National Lacrosse League’s NLL UnBOXed™ initiative is proving that lacrosse is about far more than competition – it is about community, culture, reconciliation, and creating pathways for future generations. NLL UnBOXed™ is a continent-wide grassroots campaign designed to spark a lifelong love for lacrosse by making the sport accessible in schools and communities that otherwise might not have easy opportunities to play. Through equipment endowments, physical education curricula, and partnerships with local organizations, the program brings sticks, balls, goals, and expert instruction directly into elementary and middle schools, helping young people of all backgrounds discover and learn the game.

Designed to introduce young people to lacrosse at a pivotal age – when many first discover their passion for sport in gym class – NLL UnBOXed™ focuses on accessibility and grassroots development. By removing barriers to participation and providing equipment, resources, and mentorship, the program ensures youth of all skill levels have the opportunity to pick up a stick and be part of the game.

“This is another step in highlighting all the awesome work being done around the League to create pathways to play and bring the NLL into community spaces,” said Dennis Bruzzi, Manager of Grassroots Operations with the National Lacrosse League. “Hopefully this is one more piece of the bigger picture – continuing to build access, visibility, and opportunity at the grassroots level.”

Youth engagement remains at the heart of the initiative. Bruzzi emphasized that young players are driving the future of the NLL across North America, making it essential to reach communities that have historically been underserved.

“We hadn’t played in the Edmonton community for a few years, but being able to bring a game back meant a lot,” he said. “We were also lucky enough to be a part of the community at the adult, family, and youth levels.”

A highlight of a Georgia Swarm vs. Calgary Roughnecks game at Rogers Place in Edmonton on January 16, was a halftime performance by students from amiskwaciy Academy which underscored the cultural significance of the sport and its deep Indigenous roots. The Academy was created to offer enriching programming for junior high and high school students in a respectful and safe environment, grounded in the belief that all beings are connected.

In the days leading up to the game, community engagement was already underway. Members of the Georgia Swarm visited amiskwaciy Academy on Thursday, the day before the matchup, to speak with students, teach the fundamentals of lacrosse, and play a scrimmage. The visit gave youth a hands-on opportunity to learn directly from professional players while strengthening connections between the League and the local Indigenous community.

At amiskwaciy Academy, learning is guided by Elders’ teachings and strengthened through community partnerships, family involvement, and a committed teaching staff – creating a holistic learning environment that supports both academic growth and cultural identity.

Bruzzi said the night was a true celebration of Alberta’s deep relationship with lacrosse.

“Everybody had a great time,” he said. “Alberta has a rich history of lacrosse, and I think we were really able to tie that into the night. It became a genuine celebration of the game here in Alberta.”

When asked whether initiatives like NLL UnBOXed™ connect to broader conversations around truth and reconciliation, Bruzzi said honouring the origins of the sport is essential.

“It’s about honouring the first peoples of the game,” he said. “Reconciliation and respect are part of that – recognizing the history of lacrosse and where it comes from. We wouldn’t be here without the first peoples.”

He added that acknowledging both the positive and painful aspects of the game’s history is necessary to move forward.

“Fully recognizing and remembering where the game comes from – both the good and the bad – is how change happens,” Bruzzi said. “If we can play even a small part in bringing that history to light, it can go a long way toward a more positive future.”

Reflecting on the experience, Bruzzi said the event carried personal significance and marked the beginning of deeper community relationships.

“With my current role, I’ve never really had the opportunity to bring a community together like this,” he said. “And hopefully this isn’t something we do in just one community – I hope it’s something we can do everywhere.”

He described the evening as an important starting point for sustained engagement through NLL UnBOXed™.

“Whether it’s local schools or local Indigenous schools, everyone deserves the right to play this game,” Bruzzi said. “Our goal is to create access and acknowledgement of what lacrosse means.”

Looking ahead, he said professional teams have a responsibility to remain connected to the communities they serve.

“Even if kids don’t go on to play box lacrosse or in the NLL, teams should still aspire to be part of their local communities across North America,” he said. “Hopefully this is another example of what’s possible, the great work already being done by our teams, and what we can continue to build in the future.”