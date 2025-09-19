Northland’s online summer school sees record province-wide participation

By Curtis Walty

(NSD) – Northland School Division’s Summer School Program, offered through Northland Online School, concluded on August 1st with more than 200 students from across the province successfully completing courses and earning a combined total of 941 high school credits. Students participated in flexible online learning, connected daily with teachers for support, and explored a wide range of core and optional courses.

This summer, 208 students enrolled in the program, including 36 from Northland School Division. Together, they completed 202 courses. Classes included core subjects such as Math, Science, English Language Arts, and Social Studies, as well as Career and Life Management (CALM), Physical Education, Forensics, Food Safety and Work Experience.

37 students registered to write August diploma exams in 30-level courses, with writing locations arranged in communities across the province. Students stayed engaged through virtual office hours on Zoom and email communication with teachers.

“At Northland School Division, we are committed to thinking outside the box to support student success,” said Tanya Fayant, Board Chair. “This summer school program gave current Northland students another pathway toward high school completion, while also giving students from other parts of Alberta the chance to experience the quality of education we offer. With so many students from outside the division expressing interest in continuing with us, we look forward to building on this momentum.”

“I want to congratulate every student who took part in Northland School Division’s Summer School Program for their hard work and commitment to learning,” said Cal Johnson, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. “This program is another way we are helping students thrive. I am grateful to the school leaders and teachers who made the program a success, to families for supporting their students, and to neighbouring school divisions who referred families so more students could benefit from this opportunity.”

Feedback from students and families has been very positive. Many shared that they appreciated the program’s flexibility, the strong support from teachers, and the ease of using the Hapara platform. Hapara is a classroom management tool which helps teachers organize assignments, monitor progress, and provide timely feedback.

Several students have already expressed interest in continuing with Northland Online School for the 2025-2026 school year, including through dual enrollment. Northland School Division is already applying what was learned from this year’s Summer School Program while also exploring how to make the Registered Apprenticeship Program more effective for students who choose that pathway.