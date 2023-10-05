Northland educator receives award from Métis Settlements General Council

(ANNews) – Northland School Division proudly congratulates Lorraine Ridsdale from Paddle Prairie School. She was honoured by the Métis Settlements General Council (MSGC) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education.

Lorraine, originally from Manning and raised in Paddle Prairie, has dedicated 24 years to her role as an educator with Northland School Division. Interestingly, her initial dream was to follow in the footsteps of her sister Cecilia and pursue a career in nursing.

However, much like nursing, a career in education offers a unique opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Lorraine began her journey in the field of education at Paddle Prairie School, initially serving as a secretary. Eventually, she transitioned to the role of an educational assistant after completing an early child development diploma. After fulfilling this role for two years, Lorraine returned to university to pursue a teaching degree. During her university years, she had the privilege of sharing this educational path with former Paddle Prairie School Principal, Jill Gaudet, and the late Martha Ghostkeeper.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award as I have always felt blessed to be able to work with our children in our community [Paddle Prairie], said Ridsdale. “My one big regret is that my university partner, Martha Ghostkeeper is not here to share this award with me.”

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Lorraine for her remarkable achievements and the well‐deserved recognition she has received from the Métis Settlements General Council,” said Cathy Wanyandie, Board Chair. “Her journey is an inspiration to us all.

“Lorraine’s remarkable achievement is a testament to her dedication to education,” said Shelley Willier, Superintendent of Schools/CEO. “Her passion for teaching and her outstanding contributions have positively impacted many Northland students. Congratulations Lorraine!”

Lorraine received the award from MSGC on September 21, 2023.