North American Indigenous Games will return to Alberta in 2027

(ANNews) – The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) – the largest continental sporting and cultural event for Indigenous youth – will return to Alberta in 2027. It symbolises homecoming to the province where the Games first began.

Set to take place in July 2027 over 8 days, the event is expected to welcome approximately 6,000 Indigenous youth athletes and coaches from across Canada and the United States. The Games will combine 16 sporting events with cultural programming that celebrates the traditions, languages, and identities of Indigenous First Nations, Métis, and Inuit peoples throughout North America.

“NAIG is a powerful platform for advancing reconciliation, community pride, and athletic achievement,” said the NAIG media coordinator in a release. “It is more than a competition – it’s a celebration of Indigenous excellence.”

The very first NAI Games were held in 1990 in Edmonton, with the vision of bringing Indigenous youth together through sport and cultural exchange. One of the original organizers, Charles Wood, reflected on the movement’s beginnings:

“The vision of the NAIG, from the very beginning, along with my brothers, Willie Littlechild of Ermineskin First Nation at Hobbema, and Big John Fletcher of Peigan in Southern Alberta, was one of concern about what was happening among the young people in all of our communities… We wanted to give them something to look forward to.”

As the Games return to Alberta four decades later, organizers and community leaders see the 2027 event as both a continuation and an evolution of that vision.

The NAIG Council, which oversees the planning and governance of the Games, has appointed International Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild, O.C., A.O.E., K.C. as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. A co-founder of NAIG, Dr. Littlechild brings extensive experience in Indigenous sport, advocacy, and law.

“The North American Indigenous Games represent the strength, resilience, and brilliance of our youth and Nations,” said Dr. Littlechild. “I am deeply honoured to take on this responsibility and work alongside an incredible team to ensure the 2027 NAIG reflects the spirit of celebration, unity, and Indigenous excellence.”

While exact venues are still to be confirmed, Calgary’s selection as the 2027 host city presents major opportunities for infrastructure development, youth programming, and the increased visibility of Indigenous communities in Alberta.

Organizers are exploring how to build a meaningful legacy, taking inspiration from past Games – such as the 2023 NAIG in Halifax, which welcomed approximately 5,000 athletes from 756 Nations. That event had a significant impact, and as former NAIG Council President Shannon Dunfield noted, “[NAIG] can be expected to generate approximately $15 to $20 million in economic spending in the host province or territory.”

The 2014 NAIG in Regina left a lasting mark by expanding Indigenous youth sport programs, increasing local infrastructure investment, and forging partnerships between Indigenous communities and municipal governments.

As Calgary prepares to host thousands of athletes, families, and supporters from across the continent, NAIG 2027 is shaping up to be more than just a sporting event. It’s a chance to honour the past, invest in the future, and celebrate the rich cultures and achievements of Indigenous youth.

For updates, visit facebook.com/NAIG2027/ or naig2027.ca.