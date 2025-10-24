NLC Graduate Tia Isadore-Badger is Revitalizing Language and Strengthening Community

(NLC) – Tia Isadore-Badger recently completed her Bachelor of Education at the University of Calgary, after finishing her last practicum in Driftpile Cree Nation. Her educational journey began at Northern Lakes College (NLC), where she enrolled in Academic Upgrading before transitioning into University Studies. Studying virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed her to remain close to home while caring for her grandmother, and it also gave her time to reflect on the type of educator she wanted to become.

Tia’s motivation to teach was rooted in her own school experiences. “When I was younger, I realized there was a lack of Indigenous teachers, or teachers that understood Indigenous perspectives and family lifestyles,” she says.

Determined to change that, Tia majored in Revitalization of Indigenous Languages as part of her degree, aiming to bring Cree language and cultural knowledge into the classroom. “I want to not only provide language, but also more understanding to other teachers and people in my school community for Indigenous education.”

Tia’s academic path was shaped by the guidance and support she received at NLC. She credits NLC staff member, Paula, as a significant mentor who encouraged her to apply for the University of Calgary’s Community-Based Bachelor of Education program. “She gave me a couple of choices, and she saw my potential before I even saw it myself.”

While excited about her studies, Tia initially found the transition to university daunting. “It was a bit intimidating when I went on campus,” she admits. “But what made me comfortable was bringing my ribbon skirts with me. Wearing them in class helped me feel at home, even though I was in the city.”

Tia found further encouragement in the friendships she made, especially during her summer courses in Calgary. “I made lifelong friends. One of them was also Indigenous, and she helped me navigate my first year. Little did we know she was from Driftpile, too! She just lived in Edmonton.”

Beyond academics, Tia faced significant personal challenges, including the loss of her sister and the lasting effects of intergenerational trauma. When she first began post-secondary studies at another institution, she struggled so much with these factors that she eventually withdrew herself from the program. “When I came home, I didn’t know if I was going to continue with my education, but Paula and the rest of my family and community encouraged me to keep going.”

Tia now envisions a future in educational leadership, helping to bridge the gap between schools and Indigenous communities. “I want to bring more connections from the community into the school,” she says. “I want to close that disconnect.”

For young Indigenous students, Tia offers words of empowerment. “Recognize intergenerational traumas from residential schools, but also understand that’s not your fault,” she says. “You can grow beyond that. You can go further than you ever imagined.”

Now that she has graduated, Tia is looking ahead to the impact she hopes to make. From reclaiming her language to empowering future generations, she is proving that education is not just about personal success, but about strengthening an entire community.

