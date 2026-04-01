Nipisihkopahk Cultural Hall Opens Its Doors to the Community at Samson Cree Nation

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Nipisihkopahk Cultural Hall officially opened its doors today, in Maskwacis, Alberta, offering a new and much-needed space for the community to gather, celebrate, and connect. The hall is located at 611 East & 5 Mile Road in Samson Cree Nation, providing a central and accessible venue for events and ceremonies.

Katherine Swampy, Senior Manager of Business Development for Samson Cree Nation, described the hall as “a multi-purpose facility for celebrations like birthdays, weddings, ceremonies such as tea dances, feasts, and even wakes.” With a population of over 10,000 people in Samson Cree Nation and limited gathering spaces, the hall fills a significant community need.

“A few years ago, a community survey was conducted, and a public hall was one of the main priorities listed,” Swampy explained. She added that while the HBMC is intended to serve as a recreation center for youth, it is often closed when ceremonies take place. “This hall will allow the HBMC to remain open for youth use.”

The facility will be available for public rental, giving community members a dedicated space to host their own events. Funding for the project came from a court settlement, with $2 million allocated toward construction.

Swampy described the space as welcoming and thoughtfully designed. “The hall is beautiful and very inviting. Everyone who has had the chance to see it has commented on how nice it is.” The first event held in the hall was a birthday celebration, marking the beginning of what is expected to be many memorable gatherings.

In the coming months, the Business Development team will host a naming contest, inviting community members to help choose a name that reflects the spirit and purpose of the space.

The Nipisihkopahk Cultural Hall stands as more than just a new building – it represents a place where culture, community, and shared experiences will continue to thrive for generations to come.