NiGiNan Housing celebrates Indigenous culture and intergenerational healing through community events

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – NiGiNan Housing Ventures brought residents, staff and community members together through cultural gatherings designed to honour Indigenous experiences, strengthen relationships and create a greater sense of belonging.

Through events centred on culture, shared meals, ceremony and storytelling, the organization continues its work to create supportive spaces where residents can connect with their identities, communities and one another.

NiGiNan Housing Ventures held its Honouring Our Relatives gathering on September 2. The internal event was primarily for residents and was intended to recognize survivors and the people the organization serves.

The gathering included a shared meal, with staff serving residents, and opportunities for people to share their stories and personal journeys. A sacred fire and pipe ceremony opened the event, while Indigenous performers Dallas Arcand Jr. and Rayden Cardinal-Hill contributed through hoop dancing, drumming and singing.

Staff and residents participated together, creating an atmosphere of family and community.

For Christine Davies, the gathering was also an opportunity to reflect on intergenerational experiences and the importance of healing. Davies shared that her mother attended day school and she described herself as an “intergenerational healer” when speaking about her own story.

She emphasized the importance of shifting conversations away from focusing exclusively on intergenerational trauma and toward recognizing the potential for intergenerational healing.

The gathering was the first of its kind for the organization, with hopes of continuing it annually.

Creating a home, not just a house

Davies said NiGiNan Housing Ventures wants to provide residents with a voice and a platform to share their experiences, while challenging conventional ideas about success and housing.

She spoke about the need to “decolonize the way that we see success” and “decolonize… the way that we’re doing housing.”

For residents who have experienced stigma, disconnection from family or community, and difficult interactions with systems, creating a sense of safety and belonging is an important part of the organization’s approach.

Cultural activities offered on-site can help residents reconnect with their culture and build relationships in a familiar environment. Activities such as crafts, gathering outdoors around a fire and learning about firekeeper teachings create opportunities for connection without requiring residents to access services in places where they may have experienced trauma.

Davies described the broader philosophy as creating “a home, not just a house.”

By bringing cultural practices into residents’ everyday surroundings, NiGiNan Housing Ventures aims to strengthen trust between staff and residents and foster a sense of community.

Earlier this month NiGiNan Housing Ventures invited the wider community to take part in a gathering described as “Come sit with Us.”

The gathering, titled “Sit with us in Love, Truth and Reconciliation” was held on October 6. Its aim was to build connections between the organization, residents, Indigenous businesses and the broader community. Davies explained that the earlier event helped the team prepare to invite people into a space that is, first and foremost, residents’ home.

The organization wanted to uplift Indigenous businesses, support the revitalization of Indigenous culture and give funders and supporters an opportunity to experience its work firsthand.

Indigenous vendors and food businesses were invited to participate without being charged for the opportunity. The intention was to help vendors gain visibility, learn about NiGiNan Housing Ventures and connect directly with the residents the organization serves.

The event also created opportunities for guests to experience Indigenous culture through ceremony, entertainment and gathering around the sacred fire.

Among the names associated with the events and community programming were Lakota Tootoosis, Dallas Arcand Jr., Rayden Cardinal-Hill, Pamela Spurvey, Emele Neufeld, Rob Gurney, Christina Strawberry and Leeanders Food Truck.

Rob Gurney helped spearhead the gathering alongside LaDonna Cree, Christina Strawberry, the programming coordinator, and the cultural team.

Strengthening community through culture

Both gatherings reflected the importance of creating spaces where Indigenous culture, relationships and personal stories are welcomed and respected.

For NiGiNan Housing Ventures, housing is about more than providing a physical place to live. It also involves building trust, supporting cultural connection and helping residents feel safe, valued and part of a community.

Davies also extended a shout-out to Lakota Tootoosis, Pamela Spurvey and Emele Neufeld for their contributions and involvement.

Through these gatherings, NiGiNan Housing Ventures is working to bring people together, celebrate Indigenous culture and create opportunities for healing, connection and belonging.

Photos: Super Magoo with Christine Davis at honouring our relatives.