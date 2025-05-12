Nicole Robertson’s Journey into Truth Telling

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – When Nicole Robertson was an iskwesis, a little girl, she knew what her calling was, “I always wanted to write”, she shared. “I knew at a very young age that writing was my path, my journey into truth telling, justice, and providing a platform all First Nations peoples to tell their stories—in our Indigenous ways and natural laws of knowing.” Robertson, founder of Maskwa Productions has been working in communications, creating space and platforms for Indigenous stories based on kinship values in everything she does, starting with her humility into understanding that, “[everyone’s] voice is just as important as my own.”

As Robertson reflects over a 24-year career, she notes that, “I am community made, not self-made” – because without the support, guidance, and the union of kinship from all her relations, Nicole would not be able to share stories about Indigenous peoples in a good way, specifically bringing justice to the forefront of everything she does.

The understanding of justice that Roberston came to know, was shared with her from an Elder that spoke to justice being, “justice is not us, it is all of us,” she said, “and that goes back to kinship values, which is our innate natural laws that are embedded into this land that we have had our ancestors live upon since time and memorial.” Those innate natural laws that Robertson speaks about are deeply tied to the natural elements, “there are elements that truly speak, the water, fire, air, land, and animals speak, and we are also here to speak on behalf of them, that we have a platform and agency,” shared Nicole. Rebecca ties this understanding of platform and agency directly to why First Nations women are so connected to the land – because they are life givers and Mother Earth teaches us about the longevity and continuation of life.

“Because we are originally from this land, we also have a responsibility for the next generations to ensure that they have water and food, at the bigger scheme of things, that is what it means to be an actual ancestor – looking at the next seven generations not just in words but in action.”

Through actions – words in motion, the heartbeat to the longevity of all our relations – when working in and for community, Roberston also makes sure to come from a place of understanding each community she works with. “If you are not the best person to tell that story, [make sure] that you are creating space for those that have that background, history or facts,” she said. “These communities should have the tools to tell their stories and also help their nations tell their stories – that is my focus, that I am helping to pass on the stories of our peoples and understanding, that it is coming from a place of humility, strength, courage, love, respect, and all the Seven Grandfather Teachings.”

Speaking to coming from a place embedded in the wisdom from the Seven Grandfather Teachings and bringing light to injustices so Indigenous lives too can be honoured as sacred, Robertson mentions that, “when I speak to stories being shared, most of Canadians just heard about Indian Residential Schools, there are still stories [coming to life] – the 60s scoop, 70s scoop, forced and coerced sterilization…up until 2023 Indigenous women were being forced to be sterilized, that is something that needs to be recognized but also new ways to implement justice in our communities.”

Sharing these stories tells the truth about cultural genocide and assimilation of the many distinct groups of peoples throughout the 634 plus First Nations across Canada, as well as the Metis, and Inuit. Hearing the stories helps all of Canada and people worldwide understand the injustices that still continue to affect the livelihoods and well-being of Indigenous peoples across the nations, and how we can come together in kinship and in good ways.