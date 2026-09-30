New stamps recognize historic milestone for Orange Shirt Day

For the first time, students graduated from high school having learned about Orange Shirt Day each year since kindergarten

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – Canada Post is issuing new stamps to mark an important milestone for Orange Shirt Day and Canada’s journey toward truth and reconciliation.

In 2026, for the first time, students in British Columbia have graduated from high school with an understanding of the legacy of residential schools – having participated in Orange Shirt Day every year since kindergarten. Other provinces and territories will reach this milestone in the coming years as Orange Shirt Day continues to be observed in schools across the country.

Wear an orange shirt on September 30 to recognize and honour Survivors

Orange Shirt Day began in 2013 as a grassroots initiative to recognize the legacy of residential schools and honour the children who were taken from their families. The movement grew from the story of Phyllis Webstad, a Northern Secwépemc (Shuswap) woman from the Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation.

When Webstad was six years old, her new orange shirt, bought by her grandmother, was taken away on her first day at residential school – symbolizing the loss of identity, culture and dignity experienced by tens of thousands of Indigenous children.

Today, Orange Shirt Day is observed annually on September 30. People wear orange shirts to recognize Survivors and honour the children who never returned home. Since 2021, the day has also been recognized as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Partnership with the Survivors Circle

Guided by Canada’s Post’s partnership with the Survivors Circle of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, this annual stamp series seeks to raise awareness about residential schools and their legacy of trauma and abuse, a legacy that continues to have an impact on Indigenous Peoples today.

To draw attention to this year’s milestone, the Survivors Circle selected orange shirts to be featured on the 2026 stamps. Three of the stamps reflect the distinct experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. A fourth honours Mother Earth, symbolizing the connection among past, present and future generations. Canada Post thanks the Survivors Circle for its guidance throughout the development of these stamps.

About the stamps

The issue includes four stamps, each shaped like a T-shirt and featuring an illustration by an Indigenous artist. The stamp issue was designed by Blair Thomson (Believe in) with illustrations by Emily Kewageshig, Jason Sikoak and Christi Belcourt. The issue was printed by Lowe-Martin and includes a booklet of eight Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover (OFDC).

The cancellation site of the OFDC is Williams Lake, B.C., where Orange Shirt Day began and where a school curriculum about the residential school experience was piloted. The cancellation mark features an eagle motif, symbolizing strength and spiritual guidance.