New book about the Metis Nation puts a spotlight on reconciliation

(ANNews) – A new book released by the Métis Nation of Alberta chronicles the challenges and achievements of the Métis since their rights were recognized in the Constitution Act of 1982.

The True Canadians: Forgotten Nevermore reflects on the Métis lineage to the original inhabitants of this land, and the Métis struggle for acceptance as a proud, independent people.

“This book is an earnest re-telling of the history of the Métis people, a version most Canadians have never seen,” stated co-author David Wylynko. “Readers are introduced to a sweeping narrative depicting the strength, pride, and independence of the true Canadians.”

The book provides a history of the Métis that is often at odds with traditional colonial accounts, presenting Canadians with a more accurate and clear understanding of the role the Métis played in the economic and cultural development of the nation.

“The True Canadians is an account of our Métis Nation’s deep and longstanding connection to the west,” added co-author Patricia Russell. “We can proudly trace our Métis families back to the fur trade of the 1700s when our traditional homeland extended from the Great Lakes, across the prairies to Rocky Mountains, into the Northwest Territories, and even south of the American border, long before the Dominion of Canada existed.”

The book was published by the Métis Nation of Alberta. The title was inspired by the Métis Nation’s anthem and is intended to generate passionate conversation. The book is being distributed by Sandhill Book Marketing Ltd., the most recognized supplier of non-fiction single titles and independently published Canadian books in the industry.

“Truth is the first element of reconciliation,” said MNA President Audrey Poitras. “I hope The True Canadians encourages Canadians to engage in conversation about reconciliation-in-action for the Métis Nation. The Métis experience will no longer be overlooked or ignored.”

The True Canadians details the history of the Métis extending back hundreds of years to their ethnogenesis, and the status they enjoyed as a proud and independent people before becoming dispossessed by European colonialism.

With a particular focus on Alberta, the book describes the rise of the MNA since its founding early in the 20th century. It also details the Métis pursuit of reconciliation and the recent agreement with the federal government recognizing the right of the Métis Nation within Alberta to self-government, and especially the work leading up to the ratification, in 2022, of their own Constitution.

The passage of the MNA Constitution, with more than 96% of the Métis vote, represented the final step for the Métis of Alberta to becoming a fully recognized order of government within Canada, with increased authority to manage their own affairs and strengthening their position to negotiate rights and claims.

“With The True Canadians, the record is set straight and ensures Métis rights are forgotten nevermore,” concluded the authors.

Learn more at www.thetruecanadians.com.