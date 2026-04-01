Nayoskan Treatment Centre is healing through culture and recovery in Maskwacis

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Nayoskan Treatment Centre in Maskwacis is helping individuals and families across Alberta reclaim their lives from alcohol and drug addiction. Recently opened to the public through the Alberta Recovery Model, Nayoskan combines structured detox and rehabilitation programs with traditional Cree teachings and holistic healing. The center not only addresses addiction but also strengthens cultural identity, provides a sense of belonging, and fosters long-term wellness.

Randy Littlechild, Executive Director of MHS, describes Nayoskan as a 12-bed licensed facility that provides a 10-day detox and a 28-day treatment program, combining traditional Cree teachings with holistic healing. The center focuses on alcohol and drug recovery, and for clients coming off drugs, the program follows a structured plan through Recovery Alberta.

The treatment begins with a detox phase, followed by a rehabilitation program that offers structured support for clients at every stage of recovery. Littlechild emphasizes that the program addresses a significant need in the community:

“We have a severe alcohol problem and a severe drug problem in our communities. What we’re doing is providing treatment to help people quit drinking and stop using drugs, and that helps the entire community – all four Nations.”

Accessibility is a key priority: “The Nayoskan recovery program is available to all members of the public in Alberta. Anyone who is ready to seek help for alcohol or drug use can access the program through the Alberta Recovery Model.”

Cultural integration is central to the Nayoskan approach. Clients participate in sweat lodge ceremonies, graduation feasts, and regular visits from Elders. Traditional crafts such as drum making, beading, and sewing are incorporated alongside exercise, yoga, and swimming following CBT training, offering holistic support to mind, body, and spirit.

Manager Gilda Soosay emphasizes the importance of culture in fostering identity and connection. “We have two sweat lodge ceremonies every 38-day program, and two Elders visit every week,” says Soosay. “We do drum making, ribbon skirts, beading, and other cultural crafts to instill strengths; many clients don’t even know they can do these things. We start each day with a morning smudge, a prayer, and a check-in. We are a culturally based treatment center.”

“These activities help instill identity as Cree, and for clients who are not Cree, we are always open to sharing the teachings. Our goal is to make our clients feel respected and valued at Nayoskan. They are our future Elders, and we need them to be healthy for future generations.”

Soosay adds that the program helps clients feel a sense of purpose and belonging. “It also gives them a sense of belonging when we attend community events, a sense of purpose through ceremony, and identity when clients request a spirit name. Nayoskan is so much more than just a treatment center. We end our programs with a feast and invite the community to join us, because it takes community support to start the healing process.”

“There is no shame in making mistakes. There is always room to start over, no matter how many tries it takes to become a better Nehiyaw.”

“The staff at Nayoskan are good-hearted people – they want to be here and do the work. If a person is here just for the paycheck, it is futile; no joy will exist for them. We take pride and joy in what we do at Nayoskan.”

Highlighting the broader impact of the center, Rick Wilson, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, said: “The Nayoskan Treatment Centre in Maskwacis is an important part of addiction recovery and healing for those in Maskwacis and the surrounding area. Connection to culture is so important in the recovery journey, and this treatment centre allows people to get help closer to home.”

By combining structured recovery programs with cultural teachings, Nayoskan supports individual healing while strengthening the broader community. Clients are guided to reclaim their identity, wellness, and connection to culture, creating a foundation for long-term recovery and resilience.