National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrated at Alberta Legislature Grounds

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Indigenous culture, music and community were celebrated on the Alberta Legislature Grounds during a National Indigenous Peoples Day event held Friday, June 19.

The event brought together performers, Elders, community members and government representatives to recognize the histories, cultures and contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples across Alberta and Canada.

Entertainment throughout the day featured performances by the Prince Charles Youth Fiddlers, Chubby Cree, Jenna Broomfield and Brittney Porter, and Bobbi-Jo Starr. Attendees also had the opportunity to gather with respected community members, including Elder Margaret Cardinal, MJ Belcourt Moses and Teague Cardinal.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is observed annually across Canada as a time to celebrate Indigenous cultures, languages, traditions and achievements.

Performer Bobbi-Jo Starr said reconciliation is about restoring relationships while also reconnecting Indigenous peoples to their identities and responsibilities to the land and water.

“Reconciliation for me, is about restoring a relationship that has been broken or forgotten between government, institutions and Indigenous people. But it also means remembering who we are as Indigenous people, and our relationship to the Land and Water,” Starr said.

She added that performing at the Alberta government’s Indigenous Peoples Day celebration provided an opportunity to share an important message through music.

“Performing at Alberta’s Government Indigenous Day celebrations became a great opportunity to share my music about protecting water and encourage all my relations to speak up. We need your voices,” she said.

In a statement provided to Alberta Native News, Minister of Indigenous Relations Rajan Sawhney said the day serves as an opportunity to recognize the lasting impact Indigenous Peoples continue to have on Alberta.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity to celebrate the cultures, histories and leadership of First Nations, Métis and Inuit, and to recognize their enduring contributions that continue to shape Alberta’s communities, economy and future,” Sawhney said.

The minister also highlighted Alberta’s ongoing reconciliation efforts, noting progress on many of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action that fall under provincial responsibility.

“Reconciliation is built through relationships, learning and sustained action. Alberta has made progress on 24 of the 29 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada Calls to Action that relate to the province, including work across education, justice, child welfare and health, while continuing to identify opportunities for further progress through deeper engagement and listening,” she said.

Sawhney also shared a message directed to Indigenous youth.

“To Indigenous youth, your cultures, knowledge and leadership are essential to Alberta’s future, and there are growing opportunities ahead where your voices will continue to shape strong and inclusive communities.”

The event was one of many held across Alberta to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day and celebrate the resilience, strength and contributions of Indigenous Peoples.