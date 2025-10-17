National Elders Gathering in Edmonton: A truly memorable event

By Terry Lusty, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – It’s 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29 and a pipe ceremony outside Edmonton Expo Centre set the stage for an important weekend to come. At 8 a.m., the doors to one of the buildings halls flung open and hundreds upon hundreds streamed into several aisles to register for the National Elders Gathering.

But it doesn’t stop there! Once again, Indigenous Elders from throughout Turtle Island have descended upon the city of Edmonton, Alberta, to participate in a journey that seems to have no ending and prompts Elders as well as others to join in at an event that truly lights up not only the light in their eyes, but also the flame in their hearts and the rumbling in their souls.

It is magical, it is electrifying and if you ever experienced it before, you likely never want it to go away. For two long years, they waited for the gathering to happen again, to refresh their memories, to rekindle their souls and to know they have honestly shared in an unforgettable occasion.

Yes, once again the grim, dark happenings in many parts of Turtle Island were pushed out of mind, out of sight by the refreshing energy created when thousands of Elders and friends walk, and sing and dance as they all circle the arena of Edmonton’s Expo Centre hall amid chanting, drumming, whoops and hollers, with rattles and flutes playing as in days long past.

From coast to coast to coast, they have travelled excitedly for that magical grand entry moment when they all move together as one in a clockwise direction to unite and reunite with family, friends and new acquaintances. For many, they look forward to this occasion with such anticipation and excitement that they have trouble falling asleep.

Many wear their finest garments, hand crafted by relatives or close friends for the most part. They wear their garments with a fierce pride, honour and tradition that attests to the many long years they have travelled in their traditional territories as well as the ones they’ve visited from time to time.

This year there are huge contingents from numerous communities in the far North and from the interior and West Coast of British Columbia. Being the host province, Alberta naturally has a great number in attendance as well. However, no matter where they hail from, they are all as one for what so many consider a sacred and spiritual part of life’s journey. In it, we have the epitome of what honestly constitutes a living culture. It’s like a dream come true.

As they walk around the arena in all their colour and fashion, scores of them will face the packed bleachers and send a friendly, heartfelt wave to the thousands standing, sitting and watching their colleagues parade by.

Once the walk around is completed, the Eagle Staff and Flags are brought in and secured at the stage, a prayer is offered by a respected Elder and the Gathering is officially underway.

The trading Post, Hall E, swings its doors open at 10 a.m. and hundreds crowd their way in to get first dibs at a vast array of handicrafts, garments, leathercraft, beadwork, ribbon shirt and skirts, shawls, moccasins, handcrafted silverwork from the West Coast, art pieces, jackets, capes, wood carvings, drums, rattles, animal pelts, even tanned, buffalo hides. The list goes on and on. It’s suddenly jam-packed with bodies everywhere as prospective buyers chase after first choice of what they desire. It’s kinda crazy, like a bizarre bazaar!

The lunch area gets jam-packed as well. Once the rush subsides, it’s off to the conference rooms to listen to the wisdom of presenters on topics such as: Language and Culture, ReconciliAction and Justice, Health and Wellness, Climate Change, and Child and Family Services. The same forums are repeated in each of the following two days. But on Day 2, there’s a Talent Show Scheduled, while Day 3 features an Intertribal Showcase followed by a Social Dance in the evenings.

The closing day, Oct. 2nd, consisted of forum summaries, shopping at the Trading Post, closing remarks, and the retiring of the flags.

Then once again people gathered in the halls, to visit with one another, slowly say their goodbyes and get ready for the trip home – still aglow from their wonderful weekend. The fourth Elders Gathering will be memorable for the old friends they saw, the new friends they made, the wisdom that was imparted, the experiences that were shared and the good feelings that were felt. Until next time…