NAIG Council Announces New Timeline and Bid Process for 2028 North American Indigenous Games

A new, Canada-wide bid process is being developed to identify a host community for a 2028 North American Indigenous Games, now scheduled for the summer of 2028.

In its ongoing commitment to Indigenous youth throughout Turtle Island, NAIG Council has also approved adjustments to the athlete age categories to ensure that those eligible to compete in 2027 will remain eligible for the 2028 Games.

The NAIG Council will convene its Annual General Meeting and Members Meeting in Ottawa from October 22–23, 2025. During these meetings, Council will review and ratify a new Bid Procedures Manual with the intent of launching the 2028 Bid Process in November.

Further information on the bid process will be shared in early November.

About the North American Indigenous Games

The North American Indigenous Games is an international multi-sport and cultural event, involving Indigenous youth teams from Provinces, Territories, and States. The NAIG Council is the international governing body for the North American Indigenous Games. It is composed of 26 members representing 13 provincial and territorial regions of Canada and 13 regions of the United States. The most recent NAIG was held July 15-23, 2023, in Kjipuktuk / Halifax, Nova Scotia, bringing together 4715 participants, including athletes, coaches, and team staff from Canada and the United States. The Games featured competition in 16 sports and celebrated Indigenous cultures through performances, ceremonies, and community gatherings that highlighted the unity, pride, and spirit of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island.