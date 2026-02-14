Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p opens as Holy Gathering Space in Calgary

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Calgary is now home to a Holy Gathering Place for the urban Indigenous population, courtesy of a partnership between the Confluence Historic Site & Parkland and Aboriginal Friendship Centre of Calgary (AFCC).

Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p (pronounced Nah-doh-WAH-bee-doh-gah-nope) had its opening ceremony on Jan. 30, with the unveiling of BOW MOTHER III – “Confluence,” a mural painted by local artist Nicole Wolf that wraps around the gathering place’s exterior.

Its name was given by Elder Clement Leather from the Siksika Nation, who consecrated the building at its opening ceremony. Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas provided opening remarks and AFCC board president Gabrielle Weasel Head, Tsapinaaki, was present to answer questions.

In an interview with Alberta Native News, AFCC CEO Shane Gauthier gave credit for the project’s realization first and foremost to the “wisdom and guidance of the Elders.”

Before the AFCC was involved, local Elders identified the need for a “safe space … for community members to gather,” said Gauthier. “It really started with that,” he said.

The AFCC and the Confluence then worked with “many layers” of the City of Calgary to bring the project to life.

“We’re all in it together,” said Gauthier.

The Confluence and AFCC signed an April 2024 memorandum of understanding to provide Indigenous Peoples and Indigenous-led organizations with a free ceremonial gathering space.

“It’s not just verbal, it’s an action, it’s a step forward,” Gauthier added. “It’s a concrete example of acknowledging the Indigenous Peoples of this area and the importance of having a ceremonial and a gathering place.”

The AFCC works with some of the most vulnerable community members, who have mental health and addictions, and housing needs.

Having a dedicated gathering space fulfills a major “social determinant of health,” Gauthier said, referencing “the need for Indigenous community members and Indigenous Peoples to feel safe, practice culture and ceremony, and to come together.”

The 1,000 square-foot gathering place was refashioned out of the north part of the Replica Fort Calgary Barracks to include space for smudging, a kitchenette for catering and accessible bathrooms, as well as an outdoor firepit with built-in seating.

“I look at it as a blank canvas, depending on the needs of the Elders and of the community members,” he added.

Prior to its grand opening, Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p hosted Sinopaa Pokaiks Blackfoot cultural camps for local Indigenous youth to connect to their culture in summer 2025.

”Indigenous Elders have told me stories about when conducting ceremony, and even using their own language, was forbidden on this very land,” Confluence board chair Jennifer Thompson said in a Jan. 29 news release.

“We hope Naatowápitao’ohkánnao’p will help Indigenous communities feel welcome to gather and take part in their culture on the land they have called home for time immemorial.”

Right now, there are two employees who are hired to coordinate bookings and answer any questions.

While the space is available free of charge to Indigenous organizations, non-Indigenous community members are able to book the space for a fee.

Those interested in booking the space can do so here.