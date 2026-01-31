Mover and Shaker: Sheena T. Kaine Creates a Self-Defence Movement

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Sheena T. Kaine is sparking a powerful self-defence movement, turning awareness into tangible action beyond protests. Through bookings across First Nations, Métis settlements, and any community that wants to bring her work in, she is empowering people with the tools, confidence, and knowledge to protect themselves. What began as a single workshop has grown into a rising force for empowerment, safety, and prevention, laying the foundation for a movement that meets communities where they are and addresses real-life safety challenges.

As the CEO of R.I.S.E., Sheena combines her extensive training as a former professional boxer, more recently transitioning into Krav Maga and Muay Thai, with a commitment to raising awareness about issues that disproportionately affect Indigenous communities, particularly missing and murdered Indigenous people.

According to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Indigenous women in Canada are more than six times as likely to be murdered or go missing compared to non-Indigenous women – a reality that inspired Sheena to take action.

“I started Rise because I wanted to do more than protest – I wanted to create proactive ways to help people stay safe,” Sheena explains.

Her workshops go beyond physical self-defence. Participants learn preventative measures, situational awareness, and how to establish personal boundaries. Sheena emphasizes that self-defence is not just about fighting back – it’s about respecting one’s body and having the confidence to say no.

“Self-defense isn’t just about the physical. It’s about boundaries, saying no, and respecting your body,” she says.

Sheena brings Rise to a wide range of communities, from settlements and reserves to schools and local organizations. She also integrates an educational component into her classes, raising awareness about Indigenous safety issues and fostering conversations that are often overlooked.

In addition to self-defence, Sheena offers fitness programs designed to strengthen mind, body, and spirit. Her signature six-week program (currently running as a five-week course in Elizabeth) focuses on movement that participants can practice anywhere –from home workouts to community exercises. Sheena highlights the holistic benefits of staying active:

“Movement is medicine. When you move intentionally, with purpose, it strengthens your mind, body, and spirit,” she says. “Fitness isn’t just about aesthetics. It impacts your hormones, your brain, and how you feel every day – how you interact with family, friends, and life itself.”

Beyond workshops and fitness programs, Sheena is an accomplished keynote speaker. She tailors each presentation to the audience, addressing topics she knows through lived experience, including health, wellness, addiction, bullying, and personal empowerment. She’s transparent about her expertise and ensures participants receive the most relevant, impactful information.

“I tailor my talks to each audience. If it’s not my area of expertise, I make sure to connect them with someone who can speak to it best,” Sheena says.

Whether through self-defence, fitness, or keynote speaking, Sheena T. Kaine’s mission is clear: empower individuals to protect themselves, care for their well-being, and be proactive in their communities. Her approach blends education, physical preparedness, and awareness into programs that create meaningful change, turning advocacy into a tangible, growing movement.

For bookings, workshops, or keynote engagements, visit www.sheenatkaine.ca

or email [email protected]

.