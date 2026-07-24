Montana First Nation celebrates Killarney Lake Solar Farm grand opening, creating new opportunities for future generations

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Montana First Nation celebrated a major milestone in its clean energy journey on July 14 with the grand opening of the Killarney Lake Solar Farm, a 22.5-megawatt solar project owned by the Nation.

The event marked the completion of years of planning and partnership, highlighting Montana First Nation’s growing role in Indigenous-led renewable energy development and creating new opportunities for its members and future generations.

Chief Ralph Cattleman, Chief of Montana First Nation, said the project represents a significant achievement for the Nation and a new direction in clean energy leadership.

“It was something unique to see for Montana First Nation, and where we’re going in energy, clean energy,” said Cattleman.

The Killarney Lake Solar Farm was developed through partnerships with organizations including Walbridge, the Government of Alberta, and other project partners who helped bring the renewable energy project forward.

Cattleman said the benefits of the solar farm extend beyond energy production, creating opportunities that will support Montana First Nation members in reaching their personal and professional goals.

“The benefits that’ll come to our Nation is for our people of Montana First Nation,” he said. “If they want to go somewhere in life and in endeavours, or what they wish – if it’s education, administration stuff, wherever, wherever we can get them going.”

The Chief emphasized that the project is an investment in Montana First Nation youth and future generations, recognizing the challenges many young people face while building pathways for success.

“It’s for our youth,” Cattleman said. “The obstacles we have to face as First Nations people – it is a tough world for our young people.”

The electricity generated from the solar farm will be supplied to Alberta’s electricity grid and sold into the provincial energy market, allowing Montana First Nation to participate directly in the growing clean energy economy.

Cattleman said the project represents a sense of pride for the Nation and an opportunity to contribute to the future of energy production.

“I’m so thankful of the energy we’re just going to be creating for people around the country,” he said.

The Killarney Lake Solar Farm builds on Montana First Nation’s continued work in renewable energy development. The Nation acquired the project through Akamihk Energy Incorporated, its wholly owned energy company, in 2024, strengthening Indigenous ownership and decision-making within the clean energy sector.

At the time of the acquisition, Montana First Nation described the project as an opportunity to increase the Nation’s participation in Alberta’s clean energy economy while creating economic benefits for community members.

The project includes approximately 22.5 megawatts of solar generation and a battery energy storage component designed to support grid reliability and maximize the use of renewable power.

The Government of Canada previously committed $25 million toward the project through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program, recognizing the importance of Indigenous participation in Canada’s transition toward cleaner energy sources.

While those announcements came during earlier stages of development, the July 14 grand opening represents the realization of that long-term vision.

For Montana First Nation, the Killarney Lake Solar Farm is more than an energy project—it is a foundation for economic development, education, employment opportunities, and a stronger future for the Nation’s people.

As Indigenous communities across Canada continue to take leadership roles in renewable energy, Montana First Nation’s solar development demonstrates how clean energy projects can support both environmental stewardship and community prosperity.

“This is where we’re going,” Cattleman said, pointing to the future of clean energy and the opportunities it can create for generations to come.