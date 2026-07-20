Mistikonapew’s Murals tell the story of Maskwacîs from the past into the future

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Inside the Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre, two large-scale murals tell a story that reaches far beyond paint and canvas. Through images of community members, cultural figures, families, and generations, Cree artist Mistikonapew (formerly Byron Samson) created a powerful reflection of Maskwacîs – a community rooted in history, strengthened by culture, and moving toward the future.

For Mistikonapew, the murals are more than artwork displayed on a wall. They represent identity, resilience, family, and the many possibilities that exist within the community.

The project began when Garrett Gengler, recreation therapy team lead at Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre, approached Mistikonapew after seeing his artwork and wanting to bring that same storytelling approach into the facility.

“I was contacted by Garrett Gengler,” Mistikonapew said. “He had seen my pieces, and he said, ‘Yeah, I want one.’”

Gengler shared a vision of creating artwork across two walls – one reflecting the history and experiences of the past, and another showing the present while looking toward the future of Maskwacîs.

“He had a vision that we want to cover two walls,” Mistikonapew explained. “One with the old school, [representing] the past, and the one from the present to possibly the future of Maskwacîs.”

As Mistikonapew developed the section representing the present and future, he carefully considered who should be included and what message the mural would carry. “We were very careful to be mindful of who we can showcase, especially in the latter part, from the present to the future,” he said.

The process involved conversations about representation and ensuring the mural reflected the many strengths, accomplishments, and journeys within the community. “We were kind of debating back and forth, [if] we should include someone from here or there, just to keep that theme,” Mistikonapew said.

For Mistikonapew, the purpose was to show that Maskwacîs is not defined only by the past, but by the people who continue to create, lead, and inspire. “Me personally, I wanted to showcase that we’re not just kind of stuck where we are,” he said.

“That’s why I put Shane and Leah and other people in it – to show that we’re more diverse than what we’ve been shown as, and we can go anywhere now. We have more possibilities.”

One of those honoured in the mural is Shane Yellowbird, the late Maskwacîs country singer-songwriter whose music reached audiences across Canada. For Mistikonapew, including Yellowbird was deeply personal because their connection began through art.

“Shane Yellowbird was a country singer, had a couple of albums, and he was also my cousin,” Mistikonapew said.

“But ironically, I know Shane from high school. We used to go to the same high school in Ponoka Comp, and we used to draw together in art class. That’s how I knew him, from art, not from country music or anything like that.”

Mistikonapew said Yellowbird’s artistic abilities extended beyond his successful music career. “I’m actually quite shocked that people don’t know that he was also an artist,” he said. “He could work in any type of medium. He was good at painting, drawing, and all that other stuff. He was really good.”

The mural also honours Leah Omeasoo-Gillette, whose dedication to culture and traditional dancing made her an important figure to include. “We wanted Leah, a female traditional dancer to be included because she has just done so much for the community and our culture,” Mistikonapew said.

Family was another important part of the mural’s story. To represent the importance of generations and kinship, Mistikonapew included his daughter and grandson. “We wanted to depict a child and mother in there, because we’re always about the family in our culture,” he said.

The inclusion was personal. Mistikonapew asked his daughter and grandson if he could use their images as inspiration for the artwork. And they said: Yeah, yeah, that’s not a problem.”

The mural also highlights the importance of education and continued growth within Maskwacîs. Mistikonapew included Marilyn Rowan alongside Brad Gap to represent learning, achievement, and the community’s continued journey forward.

For Mistikonapew, the message he hopes visitors take from the murals is simple but powerful: to see Indigenous people as complete human beings with their own dreams, goals, and aspirations.

“For this one, I’m hoping they see us as human beings,” he said. “Straightforward, just human beings. We’re just people like everybody else.”

“We have our own cultural identities, sure,” he continued. “We have our own quirks and things just like anybody else. But what I want from this personally is that we’re seen as just like anybody else.”

He hopes people recognize the possibilities within the community and the individuals who continue to shape its future. “We have potential, we have goals and everything like that,” Mistikonapew said. “We want, you know, just what anybody else wants. We want to be seen.”

Through his artwork, Mistikonapew is challenging outdated perceptions and showing a fuller picture of Maskwacîs – one that honours tradition while embracing growth.

“This is where we’re from and this is what we’re kind of known for mainstream, mostly, is for the old ways and the old traditional ways,” he said. “But we’re progressing into more of a modern take with our people now.”

For young people discovering their own creative gifts, Mistikonapew offers encouragement from his own artistic journey. “Experiment and get yourself out there,” he said. “Don’t limit yourself to one thing, try multiple things.”

Although he originally wanted to become a comic book artist, he discovered a passion for realism later in his education. “I didn’t start realism until I was in Grade 12 in high school,” he said. “And then on, I just kind of fell in love with the complexity and everything that has to do with realism.”

The murals at Wetaskiwin Hospital and Care Centre stand as a lasting reflection of Maskwacîs – honouring the teachings of the past, celebrating the people of today, and inspiring future generations.

Through his artwork, Mistikonapew leaves viewers with a powerful reminder: communities are not defined by what others expect them to be, but by the people who continue to create, grow, and imagine what is possible.

Watch the mural story and artwork in motion:

Facebook Reel featuring Mistikonapew’s mural work