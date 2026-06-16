Métis Alt-Pop Artist Robin Cisek Blends Music, Identity, and Storytelling Across Summer Performances

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Métis alt-pop artist Robin Cisek is moving through a busy summer performance season, with appearances across Alberta that include Métis Music Fest at Métis Crossing, Alberta Métis Fest, K-Days in Edmonton, and her upcoming show “Métis Music and Drag.” Through each stage, she continues to build a career rooted in storytelling, emotional expression, and independent artistic vision.

Cisek recently performed at Métis Music Fest at Métis Crossing on June 12, an experience that she says reflects the importance of community connection and cultural celebration.

“It honestly means the world to me,” she said. “As a Métis artist, having the support of my community is incredibly meaningful. I am very proud of my Métis heritage.”

Cisek identifies as a Métis alt-pop artist with roots in the Red River Settlement in Manitoba and she is a citizen of the Métis Nation of Alberta. She says her upbringing in community continues to shape not only her identity, but also the emotional foundation of her music. “I’ve been raised in a community that values art and connection, and that’s had a huge impact on my career and the music I create,” she said.

While her sound is not traditional Métis music, Cisek emphasizes that her artistry is still deeply informed by the values she grew up with. “I’m influenced by connection, hope, and resilience,” she said. “I try to write from the heart and create music that makes people feel seen and heard.”

Her work focuses on emotional honesty and storytelling, with the goal of creating music that resonates personally with listeners while reflecting her lived experience as an Indigenous artist navigating both identity and industry.

Cisek’s journey into music was shaped in part by a significant health challenge. A former athlete, she was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that required major surgery and forced her to step away from sports. She continues to experience chronic pain at times.

“I was really into sports and considered myself a bit of an athlete,” she said. “I had to go through major surgery, and I still deal with chronic pain here and there. Eventually I had to quit sports because it became a liability.”

That difficult transition ultimately became a turning point in her creative life. What began as a loss in one area opened the door to another form of expression. “That experience pushed me toward music and the visual arts,” she said. “It came out of necessity, but it became a really meaningful way for me to reflect on what I was going through.”

During that time, songwriting became both a coping mechanism and a creative outlet, allowing her to process her experiences while developing her voice as an artist.

Today, Cisek works as an independent musician, something she says is central to how she approaches her career. “Being an independent artist has allowed me to share my music, visuals, and project vision authentically, without too much outside influence,” she said. “I would love to see more Indigenous artists have that opportunity.”

She adds that maintaining creative control allows her to shape not only her sound, but also the visual and conceptual direction of her work. For Cisek, independence is closely tied to authenticity and artistic freedom.

Her work has also gained recognition on multiple levels. She is a two-time Top 100 finalist in CBC Music’s Searchlight competition, has charted on U.S. Mediabase and the Indigenous Music Countdown, and received the 2022 Indigenous Superstar Music Award for Best Emerging Artist.

Cisek says these milestones have helped expand her audience while reinforcing her commitment to her craft. “It’s opened the door to a much wider audience,” she said. “It’s allowed me to keep growing and set higher goals for myself.” Despite the growing recognition, she says her focus remains grounded in connection – both with listeners and with the community.

Looking ahead, Cisek is preparing for her show “Métis Music and Drag” and will also perform at K-Days in Edmonton, where she will open for Aysanabe on the CKUA stage on July 22.

She describes her live performances as immersive experiences that blend vocals, storytelling, and live production techniques. As a vocalist, songwriter, and producer, she often incorporates live effects and mixing into her sets. “I love telling stories through my music,” she said. “My goal is to take people on a journey.”

For Cisek, that journey is not only musical, but emotional – inviting audiences into a space of reflection, connection, and shared experience. Above all, she says her goal is simple: to make people feel understood through her work. “I just want people to feel seen, heard, and uplifted through the music,” she said.

As she continues to grow as an artist, Cisek’s work reflects a balance between personal healing, cultural identity, and creative exploration grounded in community and carried forward through sound.