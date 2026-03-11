Ken Mackinaw: Reclaiming life through culture, community, and spirituality

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Ken Mackinaw, known by his Cree name Redrock, of Ermineskin Cree Nation, has faced extraordinary challenges. From racism, homophobia, and discrimination to years struggling with meth and alcohol addiction, his journey could have ended in tragedy. Instead, Ken turned his life around – and now shares his story to inspire others.

“Meth and alcohol were my drugs of choice,” Ken recalls. “For years, they controlled my life. I overdosed on April 23, 2021, and that was the wake-up call I needed.”

Since 2016, Safe Harbour Society’s Medically Supported Detox in Red Deer has played a crucial role in Ken’s recovery. The program provides free, 5–10 day medically supervised withdrawal support with 24/7 nursing, physicians, and case management, helping clients safely detox from substances like meth and alcohol while linking them to ongoing treatment and support. In 2024 alone, Safe Harbour supported 564 clients, highlighting its vital role in Central Alberta.(safeharboursociety.org)

The risks Ken faced were compounded by his identity. As a 2SLGBTQ+ Indigenous man, he experienced added pressures. Research shows LGBTQ+ individuals are two to three times more likely to use illicit drugs than heterosexual adults, with higher rates of alcohol and substance misuse. Factors such as discrimination, social stigma, and minority stress make recovery more complex, emphasizing the need for specialized supports that understand both Indigenous and LGBTQ+ experiences. (addictiongroup.org, coastaldetox.com)

For Ken, recovery was not just medical – it was also spiritual and cultural. “Prayer and smudging are part of my daily life now,” he says. “They keep me grounded and connected to who I am.” He also credits the Wellbriety Movement for giving him direction. “When I first became clean and sober, I attended Wellbriety Circles here in Red Deer at the Native Friendship Center. It empowered me so much that I strengthened my spiritual connection through Wellbriety by smudging. It played a powerful role in my recovery. I encourage anyone who hears about Wellbriety in their community to check it out. It’s a great way to step out of your comfort zone and connect with like-minded people continuing or seeking sobriety.”

Ken’s life today is radically different. He surrounds himself with sober friends and family, embraces his feelings openly, and lives a life grounded in purpose and culture. “Sharing my story at events like the Wellbriety Conference in Red Deer showed me that my journey can help others,” he says.

His advice to anyone struggling is clear: “Follow your heart. Reach out. You can get clean and sober.”

Watch Ken share his story: United Way Central Alberta Video