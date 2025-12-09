KEHIW: Blazing a Contemporary Indigenous Sound in Electronic Music

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – KEHIW [ke-hew] is more than a DJ and producer – he is a visionary, a cultural innovator, and a rising voice for underrepresented communities in the electronic music world. Born and raised in Calgary, Alberta, with family ties to Tsuut’ina, Cree, and Northern Paiute Nations, he blends his Indigenous identity with the pulse of underground electronic soundscapes, creating immersive experiences that resonate far beyond the dance floor.

His creative path began not in music, but in graphic design. Yet rhythm and melody continued calling him toward something deeper. Today, he is studying Electronic Music Production at the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, California (https://www.mi.edu/), one of North America’s top schools for contemporary music. There he trains with internationally recognized producers, sound engineers, and industry professionals who are shaping the future of electronic music. Immersed in Los Angeles’ competitive creative landscape, KEHIW is learning from some of the best while forging his own contemporary Indigenous sound.

“While other communities have music genres tied to their culture – like reggaeton for Latinos or reggae for Jamaicans – we don’t yet have a contemporary sound for our people,” KEHIW says. “I want to change that and create a modern voice our communities can recognize.”

For KEHIW, music is more than entertainment – it is ceremony, connection, and storytelling. “Music has always been part of our way of life – it’s how we pray, how we communicate with our ancestors. Bringing that worldview into the Western music scene is a way to change the narrative for our people,” he explains.

Authenticity remains central to his journey. Coming out in 2020 was a pivotal shift. “Before that, I never thought I could do what I’m doing now,” he shares. “Being in the spotlight felt scary because I wasn’t being authentic. I realized that to move forward, I had to live wholeheartedly. Fear sees everything – hiding from it only holds you back. Once I embraced my truth, doors opened, life became lighter, and I finally felt aligned with what my heart – and Creator – wanted for me.”

Movement, meditation, and prayer guide KEHIW’s creative process, whether he’s producing tracks, performing, or designing. “Some of my best ideas come when I’m at the gym or on-site, when I cancel out all distractions. Prayer and deep breathing bring ideas forward in ways repetition alone cannot,” he says.

As he builds momentum in Los Angeles, KEHIW is not just learning the technical side of production – he is absorbing the industry at the highest level. He studies the techniques of internationally touring DJs, sound designers, and producers, ensuring that when he steps onto global stages, he does so with mastery. Surrounded by elite mentors and immersed in the heart of the music industry, he is quickly becoming one of the most promising contemporary Indigenous voices in electronic music.

Looking ahead, he envisions collaborations on the world’s biggest stages – Coachella, EDC, Tomorrowland – and dreams of building multidimensional art experiences that fuse music, fashion, and visual storytelling into fully immersive environments.

To young people, KEHIW offers a message rooted in empowerment and future-building: “Every youth has a gift. When you honour your creativity, you’re creating something for the next generations. Resources may be limited, but possibilities are endless. I hope to bring back what I’m learning in LA so more young Indigenous people feel prepared to chase their dreams in big cities.”

KEHIW is more than an artist – he is a movement. Through his sound, his vision, and his wholehearted authenticity, he is reshaping the narrative, celebrating identity, and inspiring the next generation of Indigenous creatives to rise.

Follow his journey at https://kehiwmusic.com/ and https://www.mi.edu/