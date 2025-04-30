Kathy Davis: Braiding Journeys with Indigenous Youth

By Laura Mushumanski

(ANNews) – For each one of us, the learning journey is about engaging in knowledge that is being shared, and also about how we learn about others through establishing deep and meaningful connections.

Kathy Davis has been the ‘helper auntie’ to scores of Indigenous students for the past 25 years – many more than she ever imagined – as the Braided Journeys Indigenous Graduation Coach with Edmonton Catholic Schools at St. Francis Xavier High School. “I have been doing this work since I graduated university in 2000,” shared Davis. “It takes time [to build connections with young people]. When I was at this school a few years ago, I would literally have 50 kids coming in and out of my room at lunch time. [Now having recently returned to the same school] I am just trying to build that again…It just made me learn and understand that with building things you have to be patient…It’s different being connected to somebody than just saying hello to them.”

During her life-long career working directly with Indigenous youth and their families, Kathy has come to know that every student and every family is unique – especially culturally and that they are at different stages in their learning journey.

“When they talk about teachings and family – I am not the parent, I am like this auntie in this space, and I want to be there to help students. It’s not always easy, it’s not always seamless because I get it – some students have really great teachings in their families, and some students don’t have access to them. It’s this broad range of working with young people at a very crucial time in their lives while learning how to become this adult. It is an interesting place. I truly love what I do, and I have always been involved with working with young people and students. It has just been one of those things I have been able to continue with for so long and be so passionate about. There are some stressors in it, how to offer the best that I can, especially when it comes to culture. Some kids are not there, some don’t need to have it, and some have their own way…it is a really difficult balance.”

Braided Journeys brings in cultural teachers to support Indigenous youth as part of their educational journey, but there are a lot of factors that go into being able to support youth that we might not realize. “I want to teach students how to honour people’s time,” shared Davis. By bringing cultural teachings into the Braided Journey program, it is important to learn about the young people and what they need, because some students might not be ready to learn, or their families have their own teachings they want to share with their children.

Some youth are not ready to engage in cultural programs, explained Davis. That doesn’t mean they are not interested – they may just need time. Like in learning circles, when first entering the room and engaging in something new, there will be feelings of uncomfortableness because it is unfamiliar…there will be people you never met before, the place is new to you, the lights, sounds, everything will enable the body to look for any threats. This is similar to a mama bear with cubs. The mama bear is looking for safety for her cubs, and she engages with her senses to figure out when to proceed forward in a good way. Like the mama bear, our nervous system is protecting us and teaching us to go at a slow and rhythmic pace; in turn, when in circle we are able to connect, learn, listen, and build meaningful relationships.

“It is a very fulfilling job – I feel that it is very positive,” shares Davis. “There are things that happen to young people that are tragic and traumatic, we become a part of how to either help them move on or deal with it in a different way. There are always things that happen but there are things that we learn from and grow from.”

Stories – how we are a part of others, and how we came to be – transcend into how Davis walks in understanding the students she works with, where they are at, their own cultural teachings that respect their own family’s way of knowing and how they engage with the world.

“I am just a person that is here during the day, but we are slowly starting to make connections… I like them, they are super funny – students are super funny…Sometimes something catches my ear and I cannot help but laugh at them…The space that I have is like a classroom. We really try to model our spaces and schools like student services areas. I have a desk, I talk to them about their academic plan, about their careers and what they want to do after high school, and also what the steps are in day-to-day, in school, to support them in that…They know that I am here, but they also have this space [to be safe and supported].”

Braided Journeys programming is intended to support First Nations, Métis and Inuit youth to become leaders of character, vision and action. Braided Journeys youth are provided multi-component, culturally-based programs that challenge their creativity, build on their skill set, and increase their support network. In addition, youth have the opportunity to develop citizenship skills, thus enhancing self-esteem and confidence. Participants also gain skills from a variety of cultural and leadership activities.

The Braided Journeys Graduation Coach provides consistent guidance to youth as they make important educational and career decisions. Students connect with the Indigenous community through cultural and educational activities and have regular access to tutoring sessions and academic supports, as well as access to post-secondary information and scholarship opportunities. For more information, contact Elyse Wood, Program Supervisor, Braided Journeys, (780) 441-6080 ext. 1507, [email protected]