Karla Bergum shares cultural teachings through equine assisted learning

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – “Horses will give you the self-awareness to recognize your feelings and emotions which will lead you to your own healing path,” shared Karla Bergum, owner of Mane Attraction Stables & Spirit Evolution, a home away from home that offers life skills development through equine assisted learning.

Bergum has always been proud to be Metis and loves to share about Metis culture whenever she can. The idea of combining her love for working with horses and sharing Metis culture came to fruition in 2020. Karla combined the 7 Grandfather Teachings along with Medicine Wheel teachings into ways she could facilitate equine life skills development programs for women and youth.

“Horses are truth tellers,” shared Bergum, “they bring the truth out from within you in a magical spiritual way. When this is happening, people don’t realize what the horses are doing for them.” This is true for Karla; after a day’s work as an Indigenous Liaison Officer within Corrections Canada, she experiences a lot healing by just being with the horses. “When I come home and be with and smell the horses, I forget about any heavy stuff and am able to feel grounded.”

Whether Bergum is walking with Indigenous peoples within Corrections Canada or with Spirit Evolution, one thing remains the same – she supports learners with building self-confidence and leadership. These skills are based on teachings of balancing our emotional, mental, physical, and spiritual health. “Right now, I am living my dream. I love teaching culture where people are happy to learn it and are interested in learning about Metis people,” said Bergum.

Another magical thing about horses that Bergum shared is that “they show us how to regulate behaviours and emotions by gifting us a true picture of ourselves. You can always try to pretend with the horses, but they can always tell your energy… Horses can hear your heart rate from 4 feet away of them. The healing part of them, they will synchronise their heart rate with yours, so if you are fearful, they will also be fearful. They match your energy and will teach you how to change your behaviour and energy, so people will want to be near you.”

These moments with the horses are special and unique to everyone who shares space with these beautiful teachers of self- acceptance and healing. And over time, with the healing spirits of horses and culture, Bergum has come to know her own truth and walk, learning and sharing with others. Advice she shares is “always stand up tall and look people in the eye. Don’t be afraid. Always remember that you are good enough and learn to not worry so much about what others think…like a strong Metis woman would do.”

Mane Attraction Stables & Spirit Evolution is located southeast of Olds, Alberta. To engage in experiential learning while walking with the horses, Karla Bergum can be contacted by email, [email protected] or phone at: 403-990-0786.