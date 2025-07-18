Karen MacKenzie shares her understandings of ‘Wise Practices’

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Since hearing her mother’s advice, “be a good mixer,” Karen MacKenzie, Co-Founder and President of MacKintosh Consulting, an Indigenous owned, international company, has walked with these words of wisdom of how to be in the world. “I was taught the importance of walking into any space and being able to connect with someone or something is part of being [in good relations],” said MacKenzie. For Karen, her strength comes from knowing how to be self-sufficient and a good mixer – that eventually led her to finding magic in the field of science when studying chemistry. These teachings have shaped how she walks in her current role as a leader, consultant, mentor, and neighbour.

MacKenzie’s approach to engaging with others is through lateral kindness. Whether she is working with organizations, teams, families, communities, or individuals, she helps them “move from where they currently are to where they want to be.”

“It is really all about relationships,” said MacKenzie, “I help connect people in a good way. I am only there as a guide, auntie and kohkom.”

“There are many ways to [get to] where we want to be, through wise practices. There is not only one way of doing things. Everyone comes from a genius—our role is to bring that out,” shared MacKenzie on how she engages with others. She believes that everyone has their own talents and gifts – their own genius. Having a sacred circle is also an important part in engaging in good relations, by building and connecting in harmonious ways, and by lifting each other up.

“In knowing our circles are sacred, it is about ceremony and learning where the magic will happen. In a circle we are looking for diversity—diversity of being and thinking. The role is to try and pull this genius out from inside of us. As Indigenous people, we always had to think outside the box that helped us get to a solution that is unique and simple. Change is our reality—the seasons change, we don’t get to decide, we get to respond!”

For MacKenzie, it is about looking at community being bigger and wider, and basing it on the ways she was raised from a Cree-Metis perspective of inclusion and abundance. These wise practices come with understanding that, “Creator made us smart enough to figure it out. If I can’t figure it out, then I will find someone that will and [go about it] in a good way.” That understanding gives MacKenzie the confidence to speak up about how Indigenous ways of knowing are very strong and positive and continue to teach her the philosophy of living a good life.

“This can be a wake-up call to do something different, and the core of it is that everything has meaning—it is just up to us [to discover] what that meaning is. And the understanding that we have a relationship. Every morning as the sun rises, 20 little brown birds are waiting for me to come outside and fill the feeder—I honour them, it is a reciprocal relationship. There is so much going on if we open our hearts and our spirits.”

Advice MacKenzie would gift to her younger self, “Find joy wherever you go and know that you are part of a bigger community. Share a language of love and kindness, because when we lift each other up, we start changing the world and ourselves.”