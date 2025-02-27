Kaber’s Story: Balancing Duty, Family, and Education

(NLC) – Kaber Koski’s career as a first responder is evidence of his dedication to service, community, and lifelong learning. As Deputy Chief of the Sucker Creek First Nation fire department, Kaber has devoted over 11 years to firefighting and emergency response and has continually sought to enhance his skills and knowledge to better serve those in need.

Earlier in his career, Kaber became certified as a professional firefighter, HAZMAT technician, and fire training instructor through a fire academy in Texas, USA. However, Kaber decided to expand his expertise to include emergency medical training upon recognizing the need for further emergency response skills in his community.

Kaber embarked on his educational journey at Northern Lakes College, earning his Emergency Medical Responder certificate in 2018 before enrolling in the Primary Care Paramedic (PCP) program a few years later. “I decided it was time to take the next step in life and complete the PCP program,” Kaber shares.

Dedicated to giving back to his community, Kaber continued to provide firefighting services with the fire department while pursuing his studies. Balancing the demands of family life and career with his studies was a challenge, but Kaber soon found strategies to cope with his competing demands. “Managing my time was pretty difficult,” he acknowledges. “But, eventually, I discovered the time of day when I work best and without interruption. For me, that was usually in the late evening.”

As father to 11 children, the demands on Kaber’s time were extreme, but he remained committed to his educational goals and soon noticed how his studies empowered his parenting. “My wife and I have a blended family,” Kaber shares. “Our eldest is 16 years old, and we currently have another on the way. I actually assisted in the delivery of our last two children after I started the PCP program, so I felt quite prepared. My wife delivered our children at home in a teepee. It was incredible.”

Looking to the future, Kaber remains committed to serving northern communities as a Primary Care Paramedic, with plans to continue his education at NLC by enrolling in the Advanced Care Paramedic program. His dedication and hard work have not only inspired his own career aspirations but have also influenced his eldest daughter, who plans to follow in her father’s footsteps by entering the Primary Care Paramedic program upon her graduation from high school.

Offering advice to those considering a career in first response, Kaber emphasizes the importance of commitment. “Make sure the career is right for you,” he advises. “Volunteer, go on ride-along calls. It takes a lot of courage.”

Through his unwavering commitment to his community and his own personal growth, Kaber serves as an inspiration to all who aspire to make a difference in the lives of others.

Northern Lakes College offers many programs through Supported Distance Learning. Get more information at www.northernlakescollege.ca/programs-courses