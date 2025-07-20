July 21st is Indigenous Day at KDays in Edmonton

July 20, 2025 (Edmonton, Alberta)— KDays rolls into day four on Monday, July 21, with Indigenous Day. This full-day celebration of Indigenous culture, creativity and community features performances and programming all day on the grounds.

Below are some key events and programming highlights for Monday:

CISN’s Chris Scheetz Takes on 54-Hour Ferris Wheel Challenge for Alberta Dreams

CISN Country’s Chris Scheetz begins a 54-hour Ferris wheel ride on Monday to raise $54,000 for Alberta Dreams, supporting children with life-threatening illnesses. He’s aiming to break the current world record of 53 consecutive hours on an amusement park ride, with the challenge wrapping up Wednesday, July 23, at 5:00 PM.

Media are invited to stop by, speak with Chris, and be part of this record-breaking journey.

Indigenous Experience – Hall E

The Indigenous Experience will host a full day of immersive programming that honours Indigenous knowledge, sport, storytelling and performance, including:

First Nations Financial Management Panel | 12:00–1:00 PM | Explore themes of economic empowerment and community development.

| 12:00–1:00 PM | Explore themes of economic empowerment and community development. Storytelling by a Respected Elder | 1:00–2:00 PM| Gather for traditional teachings and intergenerational wisdom.

| 1:00–2:00 PM| Gather for traditional teachings and intergenerational wisdom. Wheelchair Basketball – Tansi AB Society | 2:00–3:00 PM | A high-energy demo celebrating inclusive sport and community strength.

| 2:00–3:00 PM | A high-energy demo celebrating inclusive sport and community strength. Opening Ceremonies | 4:00–5:30 PM | A powerful celebration marking the official start of the evening.

| 4:00–5:30 PM | A powerful celebration marking the official start of the evening. Michelle Arcand | 6:00–6:50 PM | Métis singer-songwriter known for her vibrant musical storytelling.

| 6:00–6:50 PM | Métis singer-songwriter known for her vibrant musical storytelling. Kyle Desjarlais Band | 7:00–7:50 PM | High-energy Indigenous group blending country, rock, and fiddle to keep the dance floor moving.

| 7:00–7:50 PM | High-energy Indigenous group blending country, rock, and fiddle to keep the dance floor moving. Winston Wuttunee | 8:00–8:50 PM | Legendary Cree artist delivering a soulful, story-rich performance.

Indigenous Programming – CKUA Radio Stage

Celebrate Indigenous culture throughout the day with performances and showcases at the CKUA Radio Stage:

Pow Wow Showcase – I.A.M. Collective | Traditional dance and song performances at 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM.

| Traditional dance and song performances at 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM. North Side Baby | 7:30–8:30 PM | Rising Indigenous hip-hop artist bringing bold energy to the stage.

| 7:30–8:30 PM | Rising Indigenous hip-hop artist bringing bold energy to the stage. Stella Standingbear | 9:00–10:00 PM | Award-winning Oglala Lakota artist closing out the evening with a powerful performance.

Discovery Zone – Hall B

The Discovery Zone continues to spotlight Indigenous talent with bold and engaging performances:

Buffalo Lake Reelers | 2:00–3:00 PM

| 2:00–3:00 PM Notorious Cree | 3:30–4:30 PM

| 3:30–4:30 PM Abraham Lake Singers | 5:00–6:00 PM

| 5:00–6:00 PM Chubby Cree | 6:30–7:30 PM

| 6:30–7:30 PM Saranay Rondalla & Dance | 7:30–8:30 PM

And of course, check out our nightly music entertainment on the KDays Music Fest Stage.

Music Headliner: See Violet Night and July Talk on the KDays Music Fest Stage starting at 7:30 PM. Email our team if you’d like to attend.

For all programming, see the schedule here.