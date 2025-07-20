Hot Topics

July 21st is Indigenous Day at KDays in Edmonton

July 20, 2025

July 20, 2025 (Edmonton, Alberta)— KDays rolls into day four on Monday, July 21, with Indigenous Day. This full-day celebration of Indigenous culture, creativity and community features performances and programming all day on the grounds.

Below are some key events and programming highlights for Monday:

CISN’s Chris Scheetz Takes on 54-Hour Ferris Wheel Challenge for Alberta Dreams

CISN Country’s Chris Scheetz begins a 54-hour Ferris wheel ride on Monday to raise $54,000 for Alberta Dreams, supporting children with life-threatening illnesses. He’s aiming to break the current world record of 53 consecutive hours on an amusement park ride, with the challenge wrapping up Wednesday, July 23, at 5:00 PM.

Media are invited to stop by, speak with Chris, and be part of this record-breaking journey.

Indigenous Experience – Hall E
The Indigenous Experience will host a full day of immersive programming that honours Indigenous knowledge, sport, storytelling and performance, including:

  • First Nations Financial Management Panel | 12:00–1:00 PM | Explore themes of economic empowerment and community development.
  • Storytelling by a Respected Elder | 1:00–2:00 PM| Gather for traditional teachings and intergenerational wisdom.
  • Wheelchair Basketball – Tansi AB Society | 2:00–3:00 PM | A high-energy demo celebrating inclusive sport and community strength.
  • Opening Ceremonies | 4:00–5:30 PM | A powerful celebration marking the official start of the evening.
  • Michelle Arcand | 6:00–6:50 PM | Métis singer-songwriter known for her vibrant musical storytelling.
  • Kyle Desjarlais Band | 7:00–7:50 PM | High-energy Indigenous group blending country, rock, and fiddle to keep the dance floor moving.
  • Winston Wuttunee | 8:00–8:50 PM | Legendary Cree artist delivering a soulful, story-rich performance.

Indigenous Programming – CKUA Radio Stage
Celebrate Indigenous culture throughout the day with performances and showcases at the CKUA Radio Stage:

  • Pow Wow Showcase – I.A.M. Collective | Traditional dance and song performances at 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM, and 5:00 PM.
  • North Side Baby | 7:30–8:30 PM | Rising Indigenous hip-hop artist bringing bold energy to the stage.
  • Stella Standingbear | 9:00–10:00 PM | Award-winning Oglala Lakota artist closing out the evening with a powerful performance.

Discovery Zone – Hall B

The Discovery Zone continues to spotlight Indigenous talent with bold and engaging performances:

  • Buffalo Lake Reelers | 2:00–3:00 PM
  • Notorious Cree | 3:30–4:30 PM
  • Abraham Lake Singers | 5:00–6:00 PM
  • Chubby Cree | 6:30–7:30 PM
  • Saranay Rondalla & Dance | 7:30–8:30 PM

And of course, check out our nightly music entertainment on the KDays Music Fest Stage.

Music Headliner: See Violet Night and July Talk on the KDays Music Fest Stage starting at 7:30 PM. Email our team if you’d like to attend.

For all programming, see the schedule here.

