Josh Alexis: We are all a part of Mother Earth

By Laura Mushumanski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – “Don’t be so in a rush, take your time,” are words of wisdom from Josh Alexis, of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation. They were originally actions based on countless trials and errors from never learning his lesson the first time around. Alexis shared a story of how he came to walk with understandings of what it is to be helper.

Starting at a young age Alexis was always around Elders, eating good food and listening to good stories, and then when it was time to call it in for the night, he was sent on his merry way. Being around the wise ones, and at such a young age, these stories and ways of life that were shared with him became a part of what he carries as an Indigenous relations consultant, and land and rewilding specialist with Project Forest.

Alexis’ heritage and good teachers along the way led him to walk in the forestry industry. His experience with the bush, and shared knowledge helped him to walk with the understanding of being a good relative to everything on Mother Earth.

One of the fundamental understandings that Josh came to know is deeply rooted in, “you always have to look after yourself first — mind, body, spirit,” he explained. Taking care of ourselves first in a good way creates an understanding of “finding a balance of how to take care of each other.”

The relationship Alexis shares with Mother Earth is the foundation and understanding of how we are all a part of Mother Earth. “We need to take time to really learn, build trust and relationships with each other. Indigenous cultures understand these ways of life,” shared Alexis. The humility that comes in time, is deeply rooted in knowing that “we don’t own this land.

“You are a part of this land, I am a person of this land. Many of us [all living things] belong to this land.”

These insights and understandings that Alexis walks with, came with time, and a lot of time spent visiting and building relationships in a good way. Now it has come full circle for him when sharing knowledge to help all our relations embody knowledge and walk with it in a good way.

“I want you to know who you are talking to — we are part of Treaty 6. We are a minority within a minority, we are the same but different. Learn who you are and the best thing to do is meet in the middle…if you want to be an ally, you need to come and eat with us. You need to put in the time and effort… treaties [and building relationships]. We are connected to this land, and have a direct connection to the bush. This is who you are, and this is where you come from.”

After all these years, the one thing Alexis has come to know differently is Mother Earth. She teaches you to love yourself, and for himself, “there is still a lot that I don’t know. Everything in life takes time, patience, understanding, compassion, and grace.”