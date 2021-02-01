Job Opportunity: Casual Child Youth Care Worker – Central AB

CASUAL CHILD YOUTH CARE WORKER – Ponoka/Wetaskiwin, AB

MpowR provides supports to organizations and individuals in the Human Services Sector. As a non-profit charitable organization, we pride ourselves on delivering our services with integrity and a high standard of quality. We provide third party administrative support, accounting, IT, human resources, including casual staffing, professional development, clinical services and property maintenance to empower organizations to run at peak efficiency.

MpowR is under contract to provide all Casual Child and Youth Care Workers to Unlimited Potential Community Services’ Group Care program. Currently we are recruiting for central Alberta locations in Wetaskiwin and Ponoka.

Program overview : Child Youth Support Services (CYSS) aim to provide help with agencies’ short-term coverage for vacations, sick leaves and other vacancies which enables agencies to be prepared for short staffing.

Position overview: Reporting to the Manager of Program Supports and Professional Development, casual Child Youth Care Workers receive direct “in the moment supervision” while on shifts by the full time staff or management of the program they are working in.

The ideal candidate will possess :

Knowledge and understanding of Indigenous culture, customs and beliefs;

Passion for working with children, youth and families;

Understanding of current and emerging issues of importance to Indigenous people and communities;

Knowledge of Cree language or one of the other Indigenous languages in Treaty 6, 7 or 8 Traditional Territories and/or Metis Settlements will be a definite asset;

Good understanding of health issues affecting youth and adults, such as FASD, drug and alcohol addictions, intergenerational trauma, mental health, suicide and other mental and behavioural issues;

Good understanding of cultural differences and how they impact treatment approaches for children and youth;

Good verbal and written communication skills with proven organizational and documentation skills;

Able to work well in a team environment with the ability to handle stressful situations in a non-confrontational, problem solving manner is

Qualifications/Experience : Must have a diploma/degree in Child Youth Care, Social Work (if education is in Social Work, must be registered Social Worker with the Alberta College of Social Workers) education or related field. Previous experience working with children, youth and families would be a definite asset.

Other requirements : A current, clear Police Information Check and Intervention Record Check, both within the last six months. Valid AB driver’s licence and current driver’s abstract (no more than 8 demerits). Must be willing to work shifts, sometimes alone and weekends.

Pay rate : Range is $19.72 – $26.74/hour (commensurate with experience), plus 4% vacation pay. We also offer free courses and workshops in-house for all of our employees.

Our values are integrity, innovation, collaboration, empowerment, customer service, and accountability. If you meet the entrance criteria, hold similar values and are looking to join a dynamic team that works hard to empower and support children, youth and families, please clearly indicate which position you are applying for and submit your Resume and Cover Letter to Human Resources at [email protected] or fill out an Application here.

MPOWR is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to building a safe, inclusive environment for people of all cultures and backgrounds; all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those applicants under consideration will be contacted.