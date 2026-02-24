ITAC CEO Keith Henry reflects on the growth of Indigenous Tourism in Canada

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – As Indigenous tourism gains momentum across Canada, Keith Henry, Métis leader and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC), shared his vision for the sector during the 2026 13th International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Edmonton.

Henry said that he loves the recent expansion in Indigenous tourism. “We want Indigenous tourism in Canada to be a global leader by 2030,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what we do in the future. It’s going to continue to expand substantial

Reflecting on his early involvement, Henry described how he began to see tourism as a tool for strengthening culture. “I started realizing the power of cultural revitalization through cultural tourism,” he said.

Looking ahead, he acknowledged both opportunity and responsibility within the sector.

“I think the challenge over the next five to ten years is whether we can harness that opportunity. Our businesses need to become more market-and-export-ready,” Henry explained.

“It’s about having the right programs and brands in place to deliver Indigenous tourism in a culturally appropriate way – and that’s really important for us.”

Henry stressed that long-term success depends on community ownership.

“The best way we can ensure that communities and our entrepreneurs really benefit from tourism is to make sure we own the tourism experiences and work with the tour operators that sell them not only across Canada, but internationally,” he said.

He also pointed to the role of larger operators in expanding Indigenous market access.

“There are many non-Indigenous major tourism operators that package tours, and a lot of them aren’t including Indigenous experiences,” Henry noted. “So we’ve been elevating that profile.”

“That’s the measure we’re watching – seeing how much progress we’re making for Indigenous entrepreneurs.”

Nationally, the Indigenous tourism sector continues to expand. According to ITAC, the industry supports approximately 54,700 jobs across the country, including more than 34,700 positions directly tied to Indigenous tourism businesses.

Henry highlighted Alberta-based examples of Indigenous-led tourism development.

“You look at Siksika Nation with Grey Eagle Resort & Casino. They have the resort, the casino, and now they’re building a cultural centre. They’ve seen significant economic growth and created hundreds of jobs. It’s up to the community members whether they want the jobs or not, but at least they know there’s opportunity there,” he said.

“Enoch Cree Nation, right here in Edmonton, has developed a resort that’s been around for a number of years. There are also other cultural benefits spinning off to local businesses, entrepreneurs, and artists. They’re creating hundreds of jobs, and with expansion, that will grow even more,” Henry added.

According to Indigenous Tourism Alberta, nearly 200 Indigenous tourism businesses operate across the province, supporting roughly 3,900 jobs. Broader tourism trends also show continued strength in Alberta, with Travel Alberta reporting $15.2 billion in visitor spending in 2025.

Henry emphasized the need for coordinated destination planning among Indigenous communities.

“Whether you’re an Inuit, First Nation, or Métis community here in Alberta, or off-reserve organizations in other provinces, we need to create destination plans. That means providing accommodation, transportation, and food services together. When visitors can access everything in one place, they stay longer and spend more money, which is really important for the future,” he said.

The 13th International Indigenous Tourism Conference, recognized as the largest Indigenous tourism event in the world, brought together Indigenous tourism operators, community leaders, industry representatives, and international partners to discuss growth, collaboration, and long-term sustainability in the sector. The 2026 event in Edmonton was organized by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada in partnership with Travel Alberta, Indigenous Tourism Alberta, and Explore Edmonton.