By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Nadav Zysblat, Israel’s newly appointed Consul General in Toronto and Western Canada, is beginning his diplomatic posting in Canada at a time of considerable attention on Canada-Israel relations. A career diplomat with previous experience in Washington and Shanghai, Zysblat arrived in Canada three months ago and is now beginning to establish relationships throughout the region covered by his office.

His visit to Alberta in November was part of his introduction to Western Canada. During the visit, he spoke about strengthening relationships between Israel and Alberta, including opportunities for economic cooperation, technology and community connections.

Speaking with Alberta Native News during his first visit to the province, Zysblat discussed his interest in building relationships with First Nations communities through meaningful discussions, cultural exchange and potential collaboration in areas such as healthcare and water management. Having been in Alberta for less than 48 hours at the time of the interview, he said he hoped to return and meet with Indigenous and First Nations communities.

“I really think that there’s room for Israeli technologies to try to see where we foster the relationship, whether it be in healthcare, water management, and various other places where we could really get together as two communities and nations,” Zysblat said.

He described Indigenous and First Nations people as essential to Canada and said strengthening relationships with communities across the country was important to Israel. “First and foremost, I think Canada is important for Israel. And I think that Indigenous and First Nations people are essential and extremely important in Canada for Canadians. And they’re very much a staple of the Canadian life,” he said. Zysblat said he would like to see relationships grow stronger as Israel reaches out to communities across Canada.

He also identified potential opportunities for Israeli technology to support remote communities, specifically mentioning water desalination and healthcare solutions. “I think there’s so many Israeli technologies that could do good to especially remote communities,” Whether it be water desalination, various healthcare solutions that could really enable communities,” he said. He acknowledged that many First Nations communities are remote and face different challenges, suggesting there may be opportunities for Israel to contribute. “And my understanding is that there are many communities that are more remote and therefore have various challenges that they’re tackling. And perhaps we could be useful,” he said.

While technology was a recurring theme throughout the interview, Zysblat emphasized that building relationships should begin with listening rather than assuming what communities need. He said First Nations communities have different priorities and that meaningful conversations with leadership would be an important first step in understanding where potential partnerships could develop. “I think the first thing is to have a discussion, to listen. For us to learn what are the priorities of the various communities. And my understanding is that of the various communities with different priorities, right?” he said.

Zysblat said his intention is to visit communities, meet with leadership and learn directly from the people who understand their own needs and priorities. “So first and foremost, one of the most important things for me always is to listen and to have meaningful discussions,” he said. “The first thing I would like to do is visit various communities, meet with leadership and learn.” He said those conversations would help identify areas where Israel and First Nations communities could find common ground. “And I think after we do that and have a better picture of that, it could be very interesting to see where exactly could we meet each other in things that are important for the communities,” he said.

Beyond potential technological collaboration, Zysblat also expressed interest in cultural exchange and developing a better understanding of the histories and experiences of Indigenous communities. He said he hopes relationships will create opportunities for exchanging ideas and learning from one another. “I think it would be great for us to have better understanding of each other, better understanding of priorities, of challenges, but also opportunities,” he said. “We would love to see, you know, very much exchange of ideas, of thoughts, of cultural exchange.”

Zysblat said learning about the histories and cultures of First Nations communities throughout Alberta and Western Canada is something he looks forward to as he begins building relationships in the region. “We’d love to learn more about the history and the culture of the various communities in Alberta and all across Western Canada,” he said.

In a final message to First Nations people, Zysblat said he hopes communities will consider Israel a potential partner, while emphasizing that his interest is also rooted in learning and relationship-building. “I would love them to view us as partners, as potential partners, but really as people who want to learn more and want to foster the relationship,” he said. “So I’m really excited about that and I hope to find meaningful relationships.”

For Zysblat, the next step is to begin those conversations, visit communities and learn directly from First Nations leadership about their priorities, challenges and opportunities. He said he hopes those discussions will help establish a foundation for stronger relationships and potential collaboration in the years ahead.