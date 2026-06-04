Iskew Health: Where wellness is rooted in movement, connection and cultural reclamation

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – For Michelle Nieviadomi, founder of Iskew Health, wellness is rooted in something deeper than fitness – it is movement as medicine, a practice of healing, connection, and cultural reclamation led by Indigenous women. Her work brings together group fitness, mental health support, and community programming in a way that reflects lived experience and Indigenous values.

Her journey began in group fitness studios in Edmonton, where she first encountered the power of shared movement.

What she loved about group fitness was that she was in the midst of other people who were battling push-ups – as she did – but also knowing that they were having the same human experience as she was. “The celebrations, the joy, but also the valley moments,” Nieviadomi said.

But alongside that inspiration was a deeper realization about belonging.

“I just felt like I didn’t belong,” she said. “And I remember that moment specifically, clear as day.”

That feeling stayed with her, especially after investing in her early fitness journey. “I remember thinking, like, I paid $200 for this e-class pass,” Nieviadomi said. “And back then, that was a lot of money… I remember going once, and because of how I felt, I never went back again.”

That experience became a turning point – not away from wellness, but toward creating something different. “I felt like I didn’t belong,” she said. “And I felt like I don’t like how this feels, so I feel like I wanna create a safe space for…”

That vision became Iskew Health, a space rooted in Indigenous identity, healing, and community care.

Doing that also became about nurturing mental health, Nieviadomi said. “So, counseling, and also creating wellness workshops.”

Her approach integrates movement, play, and emotional wellbeing – what she describes as a natural content flow between body, mind, and spirit.

“I love that,” she said. “Like I love when I go to communities, I always will bring an aspect of play… I think people also love to play, right? So I always create games and fun times that bring out that inner child.”

This philosophy extends into her broader work with communities and organizations where she offers staff development training, Nieviadomi said.

At the centre of her practice is a commitment to indigenizing spaces of wellness and fitness – ensuring Indigenous presence, teachings, and values are visible, respected, and centred.

“So, creating an aesthetic space,” she said. “If you were to ever come to the studio… I’ve just created a welcoming environment.”

That environment includes culturally grounded elements, including affirmation cards made with kokum scarf material to honour Indigenous grandmothers.

A guiding principle in her space is Tawâw, a Plains Cree word meaning “you are welcome” or “there is room.”

“That Tawâw spirit, means that you’re welcome here, no matter who you are,” Nieviadomi said. “You don’t even have to be Indigenous. You are just welcome here because these are my Indigenous values to welcome you here.”

Her work is also grounded in reciprocity – recognizing that her opportunities exist because others once made space for her.

“I can only do things because people were open for me to go do,” she said.

That understanding now shapes how she builds Iskew Health – not as a solo practice, but as a collective, community-driven vision.

“It would be awesome to have, you know, four nights of Zumba,” Nieviadomi said. “But not me teaching it. I want other people. Like, I just want people to dance. I want people to come together as community.”

She is already mentoring young Indigenous women into leadership roles within fitness and wellness.

For Nieviadomi, movement as medicine is not just physical activity – it is healing trauma, rebuilding identity, and creating space for Indigenous women to lead.

Through Iskew Health, she is building a vision where Indigenous women are not only participants in wellness spaces, but creators of them – shaping environments that reflect culture, belonging, and collective strength.

For more information visit www.iskwewhealth.com. Visit Facebook and insta at Iskwew Health. And TikTok Michelle Dawn (Iskwew Health)