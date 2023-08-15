Invitation to submit an expression of interest as to the availability of space for lease on Tsuut’ina Nation

(August 15) – Public Services and Procurement Canada is asking interested parties to submit a response by August 17, 2023 with respect to providing space for lease in building on the Tsuu T’ina Nation for a term of ten years commencing on or about January 1. 2026. File number 81002494.

To view the complete text of the request and to respond to this invitation, please log on to https://canadabuys.canada.ca/en/tender-opportunities or contact Andy Musgrave at 780-862-8744 or email [email protected].