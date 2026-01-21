International Indigenous Games & Gathering announced for 2027 on Treaty 6, 7, and 8 Territories

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The 2027 International Indigenous Games & Gathering is coming to Alberta. It will take place from July 25 to July 31, 2027, with events hosted across the Edmonton region and Southern Alberta, including the Calgary area, on the traditional territories of Treaty 6, Treaty 7, and Treaty 8. Organized by an Indigenous-led Host Committee working in partnership with host Nations, communities, and international Indigenous partners, the Gathering will welcome thousands of athletes, coaches, elders and others representing Indigenous Nations from around the world to share sport, culture, ceremony, and knowledge on Treaty lands.

The Gathering will follow a collective hosting model grounded in Indigenous sovereignty, cooperation, and shared responsibility. Rather than a single host, the Indigenous-led Host Committee will work collaboratively with Nations across Treaty 6, 7, and 8 territories, alongside municipalities and international Indigenous partners. International Chief Dr. Wilton Littlechild, Founder and Ambassador, emphasized that the original vision of international Indigenous Games was always about unity – Indigenous Nations standing together through sport and culture – and that the 2027 Gathering carries this vision forward while creating pathways for future generations.

Following the cancellation of the 2027 North American Indigenous Games, organizers say this moment created space for a broader and more inclusive global gathering. Chief Troy Knowlton, President of the Blackfoot Confederacy, noted that the event allows Indigenous Nations from around the world to be welcomed onto Blackfoot territory to share their sports, cultures, and ways of life, guided by Indigenous leadership and values. Lowa Beebe, Chair of the Host Committee, added that the Gathering reflects core Indigenous teachings of unity, generosity, excellence, and respect, while centering youth and strengthening relationships between Indigenous Peoples internationally.

Programming for the 2027 International Indigenous Games & Gathering will include traditional and contemporary Indigenous sports, cultural showcases and ceremonies, artistic exchange, youth programming, arts festivals, and knowledge forums. Organizers say that the Gathering aligns with the spirit and intent of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action, particularly those related to Indigenous sport, youth well-being, health, and cultural revitalization.

Planning is currently underway in collaboration with Elders, Knowledge Keepers, Treaty 6, 7, and 8 communities, host municipalities, and international Indigenous partners. Additional announcements regarding venues, programming details, sponsorship opportunities, athlete participation, and volunteer engagement are expected in the months ahead, as Alberta prepares to host a global celebration of Indigenous excellence, resilience, and unity.