Indigenous Trailblazer Summit: A Grassroots Vision Driving Indigenous Economic Space in Canada

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Indigenous Trailblazers Summit is being positioned as more than a business gathering – it is a grassroots-driven platform designed to elevate Indigenous entrepreneurs, community leaders, and professionals whose work often sits outside mainstream visibility in economic development spaces.

Built from over 20 years of experience working across Indigenous communities, industry, and advisory roles, the summit reflects a long-term effort to address gaps in access, recognition, and opportunity for Indigenous-led business.

At the centre of the initiative is Reg Potts, President of Reg Potts and Associates Ltd., who describes the summit as the result of listening, relationship-building, and observing systemic gaps in how Indigenous business voices are represented.

“Twenty years of experience and just kind of listening to leaders speak on all levels, especially within the Indigenous communities, the biggest problem that we’re having was getting that exposure,” Potts said. “There was nothing that was actually 100% grassroots.”

Built from grassroots realities

Potts explains that the summit was created to address what he saw as a disconnect between high-level discussions and the entrepreneurs actively driving economic activity within their communities.

“The people that are actually driving business and the things that are happening are the people that I’ve met with throughout the years – the entrepreneurs, the community-owned businesses, the entities, the management corps – and they weren’t getting that recognition,” he said.

Rather than focusing solely on institutional or political spaces, the summit is designed to centre lived experience and community-based economic leadership.

“What makes it different is that it’s a grassroots approach. It’s actually having those discussions with those people coming from these communities and talking about and sharing some of the knowledge that they possess,” Potts said.

Culture, balance, and relational principles

The foundation of the summit is also grounded in cultural teachings and relational frameworks that guide how the event is structured and delivered.

Potts says his approach is rooted in three core principles. “I focus and I work under the umbrella of honesty, integrity, and balance,” he said. “Any of the people that I work with, any of the work that I do, it has to fall within those categories.”

He also emphasizes balance as a holistic concept that extends beyond business.

“There’s a balance for myself, for the people I work with, the Indigenous communities I work with, industry partners that I work with, and understanding that that relationship is based on the principles of spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical balance in all aspects,” he said.

Cultural teachings also inform how knowledge is shared within the summit’s framework.

“In culture, when people come together and they share information, this sets us apart because they are sharing a gift. That gift has been provided to them by Creator,” Potts said. “It allows them to share the gifts they’ve harnessed throughout the years, maintaining that relationship with their communities.”



A different kind of business space

Unlike traditional conferences, the Indigenous Trailblazer Summit is designed as a space where Indigenous voices are centred across every level of programming – from speakers to moderators to leadership representation.

“What makes it different is that the summit actually acts as a crucial catalyst. The summit itself amplifies the voices of our people,” Potts said.

He adds that many Indigenous professionals have not historically been given consistent platforms to share their work and lived experiences.

“Often, you’ll find that our people – the work they’re doing, the sectors they’re in, the effort they’ve put into their careers, their training – have never really been given a place where they can share those experiences,” he said.

The summit aims to shift that by ensuring Indigenous entrepreneurs and professionals are leading the conversation, not just participating in it.



From vision to national not-for-profit

While the summit is now gaining national momentum, Potts says it began as a fully independent initiative with no external funding from political or institutional sources.

“Trailblazers is actually 100% funded out of pocket. There was no level of political participation in it, or funding coming from any political organization, whether it be federal, provincial, or even within the communities themselves,” he said. “It had to be 100% grassroots-driven, grassroots-supported.”

That foundation has since expanded into a broader organizational structure.

“We’ve actually now created a national not-for-profit organization that will work with entrepreneurs and help them access grants, support, and community-based resources,” Potts said. “We’ve established that space as a result of the work and the momentum we have built on the Trailblazers.”

A people-driven movement



Although Potts is often identified as the visionary behind the summit, he emphasizes that its momentum is collective.

“Yeah, we’ve definitely built up the relationship and we’ve cultivated it, and we knew that there was a need for it,” he said. “I’m essentially just the visionary that came up with it, but the event itself and the momentum it builds actually comes from the people.”

As the Indigenous Trailblazers Summit continues to grow, its focus remains rooted in creating space for Indigenous-led knowledge, entrepreneurship, and collaboration – while ensuring those voices are not only included in economic conversations, but placed at the centre of them.

The Indigenous Trailblazers Summit was held on May 5 in Edmonton.