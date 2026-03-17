How B.C.’s ‘Defective’ Land titles Are Spooking Banks and Freezing Richmond’s Industrial Heartland

By John Wirth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.

(ANNews) – A Landmark August 2025 B.C. Supreme Court ruling (Cowichan Tribes v. Canada) declared Aboriginal title over 1,800 acres of Richmond’s industrial heartland.

The Legal Shift: For the first time, the court ruled that Indigenous title and private “fee simple” property coexist. However, Aboriginal title is the “senior interest,” effectively “burdening” existing deeds.

The Economic Fallout: Banks are freezing credit. With “clear title” no longer guaranteed, a $35-million loan for a major industrial hub has already been pulled, rendering prime land “unmarketable.”

The Historical Context: The crisis traces back to 1859 and the “dishonourable” land-flipping schemes of Colonel Richard Moody, who sold unceded territory he was tasked to protect.

The Bottom Line: This isn’t a “takeover” of homes; it’s a reckoning for a colonial land system built on a “bad faith” foundation. The Cowichan aren’t stopping industry – they are demanding the end of a system where their ancestral wealth is siphoned.

For decades, the British Columbia real estate market operated on a collective delusion: that ‘unceded’ was merely a polite phrase for land acknowledgments before a public address – not a legal reality capable of invalidating a land deed.

That delusion ended in Richmond. The justice is finally prevailing at the stolen fishing village of Tl’uqtunis on the shores of the mighty Stó꞉lō (Fraser) river.

With the B.C. Supreme Court’s August 2025 declaration of Aboriginal title for the Cowichan Nation over 1,800 acres of prime industrial and residential land, the ‘indefeasibility’ of the B.C. land title system – the promise that a government-stamped deed is absolute – has been set on fire.

Madam Justice Barbara Young ruled in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada that Aboriginal title is a “senior interest” that now “burdens” the underlying fee simple title. In plain language, fee simple is the highest form of property ownership in the western system, traditionally believed to be indefeasible against any other claims.

While the ruling grants a higher level of ownership, the Supreme Court has ruled the titles exist simultaneously. The Cowichan tribes are not collecting deeds or “recolonizing” Richmond. The crisis isn’t one of residency, but of liquidity. The issue primarily concerns the banking sector’s uncertainty regarding the ability to refinance massive development loans. When a bank cannot guarantee that a title is “clear” and “unburdened,” the capital required to maintain Richmond’s industrial heartland begins to evaporate. The Cowichan peoples are not recolonizing Richmond.

However, because this part of the country was never surrendered via treaty, Justice Young ruled that the Crown never truly owned the land that it was selling. Essentially, they granted deeds to lands that they didn’t have the legal authority to give.

This is groundbreaking: it is the first time in Canada that aboriginal title and private property can exist on the same land. By placing Indigenous titles at the top of the legal hierarchy, Justice Young has forced a reversal of the colonial status quo. The question is no longer what rights the Cowichan have left after a developer buys the land, but rather, what rights a developer has left on a territory that had been ecologically thriving and politically stable before any colony raised a flag.

Ancient Protocols vs. Colonial Maps

For the Musqueam Indian Band, whose primary community sits directly across the north arm of the river, the ruling is a falling knife without a handle; a dangerous but necessary object that must be caught to establish their legal sovereignty. While the decision validates that Aboriginal title survived into the modern era, it also complicates their millennia-old historical truth. The Musqueam have maintained that the entire river delta is their ancestral home. A place where they, as hosts, arranged for the Cowichan peoples to share in their well-defined territory. Their ancient protocol allowed for the Cowichan tribes to enjoy the managed bounty of the delta at the Tl’uqtunis summer fishing village. In the Musqueam view, colonial law – even when it rules in favour of Aboriginal title – is still steamrolling the intricate spirit of Aboriginal title.

The big money question: “who would buy this land now?”

The panic in Richmond is measured in the cold math of vanishing revenue. In the wake of the ruling, a chilling question grips the Fraser river delta: if you cannot prove that you own it, can you sell it?

The claim area encompasses massive logistical hubs, including the Coca-Cola bottling plant and a major Canadian Tire distribution centre. For these industrial giants, Aboriginal title is a senior interest that now haunts their deeds like a legal ghost. Economists often warn that “the market hates uncertainty,” and in Richmond, that uncertainty has already graduated into a multi-million dollar disaster.

“The uncertainty is already costing millions,” says Ken Low, CEO of Montrose Properties, which owns the 179-acre hub that houses those corporations mentioned earlier. In legal filings this February, Low revealed that the court’s decision has officially spooked the banks; a lender has pulled a $35-million loan for “building 7” because they could no longer be certain who truly owns the dirt beneath it.

Low’s affidavit suggests that the decision has “significantly and adversely” impacted the foundation of industrial development. In the title system that did not recognise a dual title, i.e the way the bank currently appraises property, if a developer cannot guarantee a “clear title” financing vanishes, projects stall, and the land no matter now prime, becomes fundamentally unmarketable.

Undermining the system

Mayor Malcom Brodie and the Richmond City Council have sounded the alarm, claiming that the ruling “undermines the entire B.C. title system.” Their fear is foundational: if a 150-year-old Crown grant can be declared invalid, no property in the province is secure.

Moving forward, the bank changes to accommodate the new realities, or the financial backing continues to vanish. In any case, it is not the Cowichan people who are pressuring these industries. Regardless of how they are portrayed in the media, Indigenous nations are not opposed to industry by default; they are simply demanding a seat at the table where their own wealth was generated. As it stands, it is siphoned.

Yet, Indigenous observers this panic response is “too little, too late.”

While politicians fear a “collapse,” the Tsawwassen First Nation offers a glimpse into a post-title world. Having signed B.C.’s first modern urban treaty in 2009, they have proven with an impressive chain of developments in their treaty lands that recognising Indigenous jurisdiction doesn’t end industrial development, it only changes who sits at the board table and whose people it benefits. Their perspective suggests that the “real estate party” isn’t at its end. The guest list is only shuffling to reflect who hosts it.

The province has known since the Delgamuukw (1997) and Tsilqot’in (2014) rulings that Indigenous people and their title survived the colonial era. Despite over a century of Indigenous voices protesting the usage of their territories, Richmond and the Province continued to sell, tax, and develop the land as if the Indigenous people—the Musqueam, the Tsawwassen, and the Cowichan—did not exist. The Crown chose silence over settlement. By ignoring the overlapping laws of the Fraser River peoples, the government created a jurisdictional vacuum. By failing to settle these overlaps 150 years ago, the Crown essentially sold ‘title’ to a piece of land that was already governed by a complex web of Indigenous protocols—a move that ensured a $20-billion legal collision was inevitable.

You Made Your Bed: The “Dishonourable” Heist on The Fraser River.

The irony of “settler anxiety” currently trending in Richmond news cycles is that it ignores the continuous 150+ years of “Indigenous anxiety” that precedes it. The Canadian farming community and the private homeowners in Richmond are understandably frightened. They bought their home in good faith. However, the reality is that the “bad faith” lies with the Crown and Colonel Richard Moody, the first Chief Commissioner of Lands and Works for the Colony of British Columbia.

As Madam Justice Young noted in her over 800-page ruling, This “dishonourable” charlatan was expressly entrusted to protect Indigenous settlements and establish them as reserves. Instead of fulfilling his duty at Tl’uqtunus, he essentially used his position and insider knowledge to covertly sell the land to a friend J.J. Cochrane, to keep his own name off the documents of sale.

Moody stacked the first layer of cards in this house that Richmond is built on. He initiated a 19th century land flipping scheme at the expense of unfortunate inhabitants. He surveyed the land with one hand and pocketed the deeds with the other, eventually leaving the country with over 3,000 acres of B.C. soil in his portfolio, much of it purchased from himself. By the time that the Cowichan people realized that their home had been stolen, the crown was already subdividing the stolen goods into fee simple lots that Richmond politicians are now so desperate to hold onto.

The system is not being undermined by the Cowichan victory; it is being exposed for what it always was: a chain of title rooted in colonial heist. The government made their bed in 1859; it’s only now, in the shadow of a $20-billion reckoning, that they are realising how uncomfortable it is to lie in it.