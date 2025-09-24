Honouring Truth and Reconciliation at TELUS World of Science in Edmonton

(Edmonton) – September 30, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, is a time to honour survivors, remember the children who never returned home, and reflect on the lasting impact of residential schools.

By offering free admission for Indigenous guests and programming that highlights Indigenous culture and voices on September 30, the Science Centre strives to support Reconciliation and ensure these truths are never forgotten.

“We are committed to creating a welcoming space where learning, healing, and understanding can take place,” said Constance Scarlett, President & CEO. “Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity for staff and guests alike to come together, engage with Indigenous culture, and deepen our understanding of the history and ongoing impact of residential schools.”

The day will begin with a tipi raising at 8:00 a.m., followed by an opening prayer and smudging ceremony inside at 9:00 a.m. Guests can shop at the Indigenous Vendors Market from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., plus the Purple Pear Restaurant will serve bison burgers, available exclusively on September 27, 28, and 30.

Additional cultural experiences that don’t require Science Centre General Admission include:

Lighting of the Quilliq with Navalik Tologanak at 9:30 a.m. (lobby)

with Navalik Tologanak at 9:30 a.m. (lobby) Drum Dance with Brenda Egotak at 10:00 a.m. (lobby)

with Brenda Egotak at 10:00 a.m. (lobby) Round Dance with Dezmond Morningchild at 1:00 p.m. (outside plaza)

with Dezmond Morningchild at 1:00 p.m. (outside plaza) Community Walk at 1:30 p.m. (around the Science Centre)

at 1:30 p.m. (around the Science Centre) Tea Ceremony with Priscilla Littlechild at 2:00 p.m. (Medicine Garden)

Courtesy of the National Film Board of Canada, complimentary films in the IMAX® Theatre will include Honour to Senator Murray Sinclair and WaaPake (Tomorrow), both of which offer important stories of Indigenous history and resilience.

Additionally, general admission includes access to activities such as orange rock painting, orange shirt pin-making, an opportunity to explore the digital Witness Blanket, and more engaging Science Centre experiences.

For the full schedule of activities, visit: www.twose.ca/orang