Hans McCarthy wins landmark Forensic Audit, setting new standards for First Nations governance

By Chevi Rabbit

(ANNews) – Hans McCarthy, grandson of the late Frog Lake Chief Lawrence Francis Quinney, has achieved a landmark court victory in a forensic audit, establishing a new standard for financial transparency and accountability for First Nations across Canada.

McCarthy, who currently lives in Pigeon Lake, Alberta says, “I grew up in Frog Lake First Nation. My family was heavily involved in politics – chiefs and councillors – and I come from a line of activists.”

The Case That Sparked Action

McCarthy’s journey began in 2015 when he discovered mismanagement of funds while working for Frog Lake First Nation. “People encouraged me to speak up, so I did. I tried talking to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Chief and Council, but they didn’t act. I even went to the Federal Labour Board, but no one responded,” he recalls.

After speaking up, McCarthy says he was blacklisted from most services offered by the band, including housing, education, and workplace employment. “I was basically blacklisted for speaking up, so I had to leave, and now I currently live in Pigeon Lake,” he explains.

By 2021, McCarthy saw a story on APTN by forensic auditor Dave Oswald revealing that Frog Lake had $120 million in missing assets, with $102 million of that from the band’s trust account. “It dwindled to $2 million in six years. Now it’s around $8.6 million,” he says. “I was very angry and decided to speak up online. That’s when my activist journey really began.”

BMAAAC Partnership and Legal Fight

McCarthy connected with the Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada (BMAAAC), a federal non-profit founded by Rob Louie that advocates for band members, addresses financial abuse by chiefs and councils, and promotes transparency in governance.

“BMAAAC partnered with me to demand financial transparency. I formally requested documents through Chief and Council and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC),” McCarthy says.

The legal process included access-to-information requests, lawyers drafting letters, and nearly three years in court. “We were in court for two years and eight months. Finally, on November 20, 2025, the judge ruled in my favour. The court found that Frog Lake First Nation and ISC acted unlawfully by withholding financial documents,” he explains.

A Landmark Victory

The court ruling ensures that Band Council Resolutions (BCRs) and other financial documents are now public for band members. “Not one of the Chief and Council did anything. That’s why I had to reach out to BMAAAC and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation,” McCarthy says.

“This is just the beginning,” he adds. “In Frog Lake First Nation, we need to move away from the current Chief-and-Council system. Me and a few others are planning to run in the elections to bring real accountability to our community.”

Why This Ruling Matters

McCarthy’s case is a landmark in Indigenous governance:

Transparency: The ruling requires ISC and bands to release trust-fund records and BCRs, empowering band members to monitor finances.

Accountability: Mismanaged funds can now be legally challenged, reinforcing fiduciary duties owed by the Crown and band leadership.

Forensic audits: The case provides a clear path for other First Nations to request audits and hold leaders accountable.

National impact: All First Nations, even those with smaller revenues, can use this precedent to ensure transparency and proper financial management.

“This decision opens the door for countless First Nation community members to demand accountability,” McCarthy says. “It establishes a landmark case and sets a new standard for governance in our communities.”

About BMAAAC

The Band Members Alliance and Advocacy Association of Canada (BMAAAC) is a federal non-profit society founded by Rob Louie. BMAAAC provides legal advocacy for Indigenous peoples, focusing on financial transparency, governance accountability, and protection against abuse by chiefs and councils. The organization has gained recognition in Supreme Court cases and continues to support band members across Canada.

For more information: bmaaac.org

Chevi Rabbit is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter