Geraldine Carriere: Empowering the Wild Woman Within

(ANNews) – Geraldine Carriere, a serial entrepreneur, international speaker, best-selling author, life and business coach, and performing artist, has dedicated her life to empowering people to see themselves in the world. Originally from Cumberland House Cree Nation in northeastern Saskatchewan, Carriere grew up in urban settings where she often felt misunderstood and out of place. These early experiences fueled her determination to challenge societal norms and create spaces where people could belong.

“Growing up, I was outspoken and endlessly curious about how the world works,” Carriere says. “I asked, ‘Who does this benefit? Why is it this way?’ Feeling different and misunderstood pushed me to find ways to make the world better for people who feel the same.”

Her path to becoming a serial entrepreneur was shaped by early work experiences in human resources, marketing, and other industries, where she noticed limits on what voices and perspectives were valued. Rather than accept those restrictions, she decided to forge her own path.

“I created a professional development company to bridge the gap between school and the workforce. I teach essential skills and employment training – soft skills that aren’t often taught – and I include ancestral knowledge, confidence, and a sense of belonging,” she explains. “I wanted to show people like me that they can have pride, presence, and a place in the world.”

Carriere’s work is particularly focused on youth and elders, helping them see themselves in spaces where Indigenous voices have historically been absent. This work is especially critical given the challenges Indigenous youth face with mental health. Less than half report excellent or very good mental health, nearly one in five have been diagnosed with a mood disorder, and almost one in four have experienced anxiety. Research shows that culturally grounded mentoring and role models can significantly strengthen resilience, promote cultural identity, and improve emotional well-being. (Sources: Statistics Canada, Deloitte Canada)

“I don’t believe I’m the only person who feels this way. If I needed relief and understanding, I knew there were others who did too,” she says. “Everything I do comes from the purpose of helping people see themselves, giving them a voice, and helping them feel worthy. My work is about creating visibility, belonging, and possibility where it hasn’t always existed.”

Her mission aligns with a growing movement of Indigenous entrepreneurship across Canada. There are more than 50,000 Indigenous-owned businesses contributing roughly $50 billion annually to the Canadian economy. Indigenous youth are launching businesses five times faster than their non-Indigenous peers, and Indigenous women are twice as likely to own businesses as their non-Indigenous counterparts. This growing momentum is expected to expand Indigenous entrepreneurship by 23% over the next decade, reflecting both the demand for Indigenous-led leadership and the resilience of Indigenous communities.

At the heart of Carriere’s teachings is the concept of the “Wild Woman” – a celebration of authenticity, freedom, and strength.

“When I say I’m a wild woman, people often picture something very specific – a sexy woman running through the woods, hair wild, completely untamed,” she laughs. “But being wild, to me, is much deeper. It’s about calling out harmful behaviors, trusting your instincts, and embracing your ancestral knowledge. It’s knowing your truth, even when the world tells you otherwise.”

Her book, The Art of Pride, Presence, and Productivity, expands on this philosophy.

“It addresses the ‘war within’ – the internal conflict between who we truly are and who we’ve been taught we must be to survive and succeed,” Carriere explains. “It challenges restrictive roles placed on women and introduces a powerful alternative identity that is matriarchal, intuitive, resilient, and rooted in ancestral strength. It teaches people to integrate authenticity with ambition – to be both powerful and professional, rooted and results-driven.”

Carriere also emphasizes the importance of intergenerational mentorship.

“As we grow into elders, we have a responsibility to pass the torch. I want the next generation of innovators and leaders to go further than I ever could,” she says. “Our job is to prepare them to surpass us, to achieve things beyond what we could imagine, and to show what’s possible.”

Art, fashion, and music are additional avenues through which Carriere expresses her vision.

“Fashion is my creative expression. It’s freedom. It allows me to create a world for myself and share that joy with others,” she says. “Music is the same – it’s a gift I’ve finally been able to give myself. It’s not just about me; it’s about all of us celebrating, thriving, and stepping into our Indigenous identity with pride.”

Her first single released in July has been performing strongly on Indigenous radio, and a new album is set for release in February 2026. She also plans to re-release her book this fall, restoring the Indigenous storytelling that had been previously removed.

“We’ve been through so much as Indigenous people,” Carriere reflects. “Now it’s time to be loud, proud, and joyful. The work I do shows people that it’s possible to step into their purpose and embrace their authentic selves. There’s space for all of us, and when we empower and uplift one another, we all rise.”

Carriere offers performances, workshops, keynote speaking, and professional development programs ranging from one-day sessions to month-long courses. More information is available at https://linktr.ee/GerCarriereWildWoman

“Everything I’ve done has been for the purpose of showing what’s possible,” she concludes. “I want people to believe in themselves, to celebrate who they are, and to know that thriving, being loud, and being proud is not just for some – it’s for all of us.”