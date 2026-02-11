From Tragedy to Matriarch: The Rise of Sage Morin

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – The Matriarch was born from tragedy and grief. A symbol of Indigenous female strength and power, she is the wrestling persona Sage Morin created to carry her story forward – in the ring and far beyond it. Meet The Matriarch.

Morin, a proud member of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation, has transformed unimaginable loss into purpose. Her journey is one of survival, community, and reclamation – a woman who refused to be defined by tragedy and instead reshaped it into strength.

The Day That Changed Everything

In 2013, Morin’s life was irrevocably altered when an impaired driver crashed into a restaurant where her family was dining. Her eldest son, Geo Mounsef, was killed. Her youngest son, Quentin Mounsef, survived – only because he had been securely strapped into his car seat.

“We left him strapped in the car seat, and that’s the reason he’s still alive. The impact hit, bounced off the brick wall, landed upside down. If he hadn’t been strapped in, he wouldn’t have made it.”

The violence of the moment and the sudden loss left Morin reeling. “It was devastating. All the light, all the music, all the love in my world – it felt like it vanished in that moment. It was a really dark time in my life.”

She also understood the uphill battle ahead. “The person responsible had power and connections. I knew I couldn’t face this alone.”

Community as a Lifeline

In the aftermath, Morin turned outward, leaning on her community for strength. She went door to door, sharing what had happened and asking for prayers and support.

“I knew I needed help from my community. I literally went home to home, letting people know what had happened and asking for their support.”

What followed was an overwhelming response. “Through that, we built a group of about 17,000 people – just regular people standing together.”

Early Lessons in Strength

Long before tragedy, Morin’s strength was forged in childhood. She grew up as the only girl in her family and neighborhood, surrounded almost entirely by boys.

“I was the only girl – in my family and in the whole area. Even my neighbors were all boys, for miles.”

That environment shaped her instincts, her toughness, and her sense of self. “If anything happened, something just clicked. I learned early how to stand my ground.”

Finding Wrestling

An unexpected turning point came through professional wrestling. One of the first organizations to support Morin and her family was Monster Pro Wrestling, which invited them to attend a show.

“They invited our whole family and seated us front row. It was just incredible.”

During the event, the crowd honoured Geo in a way Morin says she will never forget. “They gave us a belt with Geo’s name on it. The whole crowd started chanting his name. The heart of the show was chanting Geo’s name – it was the most beautiful moment.”

Mentors like Sean Dunster (Massive Damage) encouraged her to pursue professional wrestling. “Sean reached out and said he thought I’d be a good fit at Monster Pro Wrestling. For the first time, it felt like there was a space for me – for my story.”

Becoming The Matriarch

Through wrestling, Morin developed The Matriarch, a persona that embodies power, protection, and transformation.

“Creating The Matriarch wasn’t just about wrestling – it was about taking all the loss, all the pain, all the grief, and turning it into a persona that represents power and protection,” she explains. “The Matriarch is someone who stands tall, who defends her people, and who refuses to be diminished. That’s how I show my story in the ring.”

For Morin, the persona also became a way to assert her Indigenous identity. “And instead of just being a wrestler who happens to be Indigenous, I wanted to make sure my identity was part of it. As soon as people hear my music or see my entrance and regalia, they know who I am. When I work with my seamstress, I send her pictures and say, ‘This is the vibe we’re going for.’ We make it functional for the ring – badass, powerful, and able to move.”

The Matriarch is more than a wrestling persona; she is a statement about the strength and evolution of Indigenous women. “It’s not just about being a wrestler in a ring. The Matriarch stands as a woman who’s redefining what it means to be an Indigenous woman and changing the narrative.”

Honouring Those Who Came Before

Morin draws strength from Indigenous women who paved the way, including Delta Dawn, who competed internationally in the 1980s. “She showed that Indigenous women belong on the biggest stages – that matters.”

Representation remains central to Morin’s purpose. “Growing up, we didn’t have many Indigenous women held up as role models. I was raised by residential school survivors, and shame was something we carried.”

She challenges how Indigenous women are portrayed. “Too often, the only stories told about Indigenous women are tragic ones. It’s important to show something different. Our women are powerful. They’re beautiful.”

A Message to the Next Generation

For Morin, The Matriarch is not just about wrestling. It’s about legacy.

“This is for the younger version of me – for the youth watching now. You aren’t defined by what happens to you. You’re defined by what you make of it.”

From tragedy to transformation, Sage Morin – The Matriarch – has reclaimed her story. She has turned loss into purpose, grief into empowerment, and continues to leave a lasting legacy for her community – both in the ring and beyond it.