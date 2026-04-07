From Time Served to Time Invested: Phoebe Bull’s Evolution into Tattoo Artistry

by Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Phoebe Bull’s evolution into tattoo artistry didn’t follow a conventional path – it began behind bars, with little more than a pencil and paper. “I started drawing when I was incarcerated for a few years in my younger life. There wasn’t much else to do, so I would sit there for hours – drawing and colouring. That’s really where everything began for me,” Phoebe recalls.

Drawing became a lifeline. “I would sit there for hours and hours drawing and coloring—there wasn’t much else to do. What started as a way to pass the time became something more, something I could focus on,” she explains.

When she was released, an unexpected gift set her on a new path. “A guy who knew some of my friends came up to me with a tattoo machine. He just said, ‘Here, you can have this. Maybe it’ll help you.’ He didn’t want it, and I just said, ‘Okay.’ That moment really changed everything for me,” Phoebe says.

It wasn’t just a machine – it was a leather bag full of tools, each one opening a door to possibility. “I remember opening it up and seeing all the tattoo equipment inside – it was all there, ready to go. I thought, ‘Okay, I guess I’ll take it.’ I brought it home and just sat there wondering, ‘What am I going to do with this?’ At first, I even thought maybe I’d find someone else to use it on me,” she says.

The spark of curiosity quickly became a full-blown passion. “Then I decided I’d buy the needles and the inks and just see where it went. One day, I was talking to a friend on the phone, and he asked if I’d ever thought about doing tattoos myself. I told him no, but he said, ‘Think about it – practice and see if you like it.’” Phoebe took that advice to heart.

“So I did. I started practicing, learning, reading books, watching videos, and asking other artists for advice. Once I started, I really got into it – deeply. It became something I poured myself into,” she says. “Before I knew it, I was building a clientele. I was connecting with people, learning from others, and growing into it more and more every day.”

Her clients often become long-term supporters. “I’ve still got people from five, maybe even seven years ago who come to see me once in a while. It’s kind of on and off, but they keep coming back,” Phoebe says. “Even some of my old colleagues come back for my work, keeping those professional and personal connections alive.”

“I’ve done a lot of tribal tattoos, and that’s one of the tribal styles I work in. Tribal and abstract tattoos – those are some of the things I’ve done a lot of,” she explains. Her versatility allows her to explore different styles while staying true to her strengths, giving each client a unique, personalized piece.

For Phoebe, tattooing isn’t just about art – it’s about connection and healing. “It helps me sometimes, especially when people are in a scenario where they’re hurting,” she explains. She has done countless memorial tattoos, each one carrying deep personal meaning for her clients. “People come to me and talk about someone who meant the most to them and who they lost. For me to put something on their skin for the rest of their lives and see them so happy – it’s really special. They can open up to me about their feelings and their thoughts, and once they see the finished piece, they’re usually really happy.”

She continues, “I get to make people happy. Someone will go home and enjoy something they’ve put on their body that’s going to be there forever. That’s a powerful feeling.”

Phoebe also shares pride in her personal life and the balance she’s found. “I’m still working part-time from home, but I feel like I’ve come a very long way in my life. For many years, my family was away, but now my home is pretty full. I actually feel like I need a larger space,” she says. “I’m happy to be with my girlfriend. Together, we can create and manifest the things we want. Overall, it feels like a place of growth and support.”