By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – For Christopher Merasty, a member of Flying Dust First Nation in Saskatchewan, there was never one defining moment that led him to working with Indigenous men, youth and families. Instead, the path developed through his own experiences and by listening to people in his communities.

Over time, he kept seeing a need for spaces where men and young men could have honest conversations about wellness, accountability, healing and leadership.

“I saw young people who had tremendous potential but needed the opportunity, guidance, and people willing to believe in them so they can do and become better people,” Merasty says.

Eventually, he had to ask himself what he was going to do about it.

That question helped inspire New Direction Consulting, an Indigenous owned and Indigenous led business focused on culturally grounded leadership development, men’s wellness, youth leadership and engagement, and community capacity building.

Merasty does not try to separate himself from the challenges of his past. Instead, he views those experiences as part of what shaped his understanding of choices, consequences, resilience and responsibility.

“I can’t change where I’ve been, but I can decide on what I do with those experiences today,” he says.

That perspective has become central to his work with people who may feel they have been written off.

“Sometimes somebody just needs another person telling them why they are there and helping them, guide them through those difficult situations,” Merasty says. “And also, you know, see their potential within themselves, and helping them and guiding them in, as well as still being accountable for their actions.”

For Merasty, compassion and accountability are not opposing ideas. They have to exist together. New Direction Consulting works alongside First Nations and Indigenous organizations rather than entering communities with the assumption that it has all the answers.

“Communities already carry a tremendous wealth of knowledge and strength, and our responsibility is to listen, work alongside them, and help them to create programming that has results.”

The organization has already worked with communities, organizations, schools and agencies across Saskatchewan and Western Canada. Merasty says New Direction has delivered programming, presentations and conference work in more than 36 communities across Canada, reflecting a growing network of partnerships.

The goal is to move beyond one time workshops and leave communities with practical tools and stronger local capacity. “We want people to leave, you know, practical tools that they can continue carrying in their everyday life and within their community for years to come,” he says.

That philosophy is particularly important when addressing the challenges facing Indigenous men. Merasty believes many men have been conditioned from childhood to suppress their emotions. “They have to be silent or they have to remain quiet,” he says.

Messages such as “suck it up,” “be a man” and “big boys don’t cry” can become deeply ingrained. Over time, men can become practiced at hiding what they are feeling, even when things are falling apart internally. “We often pretend like everything is okay, which inside nothing is.”

Creating spaces where men can speak honestly is therefore an important part of Merasty’s approach to prevention and healing. Culture is another essential component.

Merasty describes cultural connection, heritage and spirituality as a foundation, something people can stand solidly on while navigating difficult periods in their lives. “It definitely has a big significance in changing the direction or the path of an individual,” he says.

Knowing where you come from, understanding your roots and reconnecting with heritage can help people understand what they stand for, what they believe in and where they belong.

Merasty has also seen the importance of connection through his work in the federal penitentiary system. He says institutional approaches can sometimes place too much emphasis on rules and prescribed processes without creating enough opportunities for genuine human connection.

“One of the things that I see is connection,” he says. “Not a lot of connection pieces are in there, and it’s all, you know, by the book.”

He believes people should not be defined indefinitely by their mistakes. “Individuals make mistakes at times, and they don’t need to be constantly reminded about those mistakes,” he says. “We need to come together, build that connection, build that trust, and have that sense of collaboration and understanding to help put these individuals on the right path that they need to be on, and continue to support them every step of the way.”

His concern about prevention extends beyond institutions.

One of the issues Merasty believes is not receiving enough attention is the lack of safe spaces specifically for men and young men. “There isn’t a lot of supports out there for men and young men,” he says.

He envisions prevention support centres where men can go before their circumstances escalate, places where they can cool off, find guidance, access support and begin addressing problems before they reach a crisis.

“If we have a place for men and young men to go out and cool off, find the guidance, find the support, find the help when they need, you know, we’re going to be saving and preventing many lives further down the road.”

Merasty’s approach to suicide prevention is rooted in community responsibility. He believes Indigenous communities possess significant knowledge and strength of their own and should not always have to wait for outside institutions to solve their problems.

“Us as Indigenous people of this land, we have a responsibility and we have the knowledge and the understanding to be able to fix ourselves.”

For him, that means strengthening relationships within communities, supporting, guiding, nourishing and encouraging people to do the healthy work necessary for healing. His hope for the next generation is equally direct. “Don’t allow the hardest chapter of your life to convince you that’s your whole story.”

Merasty encourages young people to ask for help, find healthy people to learn from, stay connected to culture and community, take education seriously, learn how to work and learn how to keep their word. He also encourages young people not to be afraid to walk away from people or situations that continue pulling them backward.

Looking ahead, Merasty wants New Direction Consulting to continue expanding into rural Saskatchewan and communities across Canada while remaining grounded in the principles that inspired the organization.

“Long term, I want New Directions to be known as an organization that communities can trust,” he says. “Not because we say that these are the right things, but because our work demonstrates it. We deliver results.”

For Merasty, the direction forward is ultimately about people: seeing their potential, creating spaces where they can heal, reconnecting them with culture and community, and ensuring that accountability does not mean giving up on someone.

It is about recognizing where people have been while refusing to believe that their past has to determine where they go next.

Here are ways to connect:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/newdirection2025

TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@newdirectionconsulting

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@NewDirectionConsulting

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-merasty-8495673a3/

Website:

https://www.newdirectionconsulting.ca (https://www.newdirectionconsulting.ca/)