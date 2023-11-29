From adversity to success: Kimberly Yellowknee’s journey into entrepreneurship

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – In the world of entrepreneurship, there are stories that inspire us, stories of individuals who have braved adversity to emerge stronger and more determined than ever. Kimberly Yellowknee’s journey is one such story of resilience, triumph over addiction, and rising above workplace bullying, all while embracing her Indigenous identity. What makes her journey even more remarkable is the twist of fate that propelled her into the world of female entrepreneurship – a prophetic reading from a friend.

Kimberly Yellowknee’s life began in Wabasca, Alberta, where she was raised by a single mother who worked three jobs to make ends meet. “I grew up with a single mom who worked three jobs to support us,” she recalls. “Every time she worked; we were there.” The struggles were real, and it wasn’t just a matter of finances; Kimberly had to confront workplace bullying that, in her perception, was amplified by her Indigenous heritage. “I got tired of working for other people and facing the workplace bullying,” she confesses. “I believe I was targeted because of my Indigenous background.”

Kimberly explained that her life took an unexpected turn when she received a reading from a friend. This friend’s revelation became the turning point in her life, propelling her into the world of entrepreneurship. “She said: You’re going to make something, and it has to do with cinnamon,” Kimberly remembers.

Inspired by her friend’s prophetic words, Kimberly Yellowknee embarked on a culinary odyssey, drawing from her Indigenous roots and her newfound entrepreneurial spirit. This leap of faith led to the creation of “Kim’s Creations,” a venture that has since become a symbol of love, culture, and resilience.

“Kim’s Creations” is more than just a catering service; it is a manifestation of love and culture in every dish. Kimberly Yellowknee offers a weekly menu of home-cooked meals, each imbued with her loving energy. “I wanted to offer them a taste of love and comfort in the form of my food, prepared with my loving energy,” she explains. Her culinary rituals are a testament to her belief in the power of positive energy. “I’ll smudge, meditate, play positive frequency music, or my favorite ’90s tunes,” she says. “While I’m cooking, I focus on positive thoughts, sending those vibes into the food. It’s all about making each bite a delight for the senses and the soul.”

Beyond her own journey, Kimberly encourages non-Indigenous businesses to support Indigenous entrepreneurs by booking their services. “Supporting one another in the world of entrepreneurship means lifting each other up, not tearing each other down,” she emphasizes. “We should always focus on the positive and acknowledge the strengths and successes of our fellow entrepreneurs.”

Kimberly Yellowknee’s journey demonstrates the strength of Indigenous women to transform their lived experiences into successful ventures, highlighting resilience, determination, and self-belief. Through “Kim’s Creations,” she has not only created a thriving culinary venture but also a space where positivity, love, and entrepreneurship intersect to create something truly remarkable. Her story is an example of economic resilience of women and a call to support the diverse array of talent that Indigenous female entrepreneurs bring to the world of business.