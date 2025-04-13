 From 115th Avenue to Parliament Hill: The Remarkable Journey of Métis Leader Blake Desjarlais

By Kinnukana, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Blake Desjarlais, a significant Métis figure in Canadian politics, is known for his dedication to advocating for marginalized communities and his historic role as the first openly two-spirited Member of Parliament (MP) in Canada. Blake’s journey from a challenging upbringing to becoming a trailblazing political figure exemplifies resilience and dedication.

Blake was born at the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton and was raised in the Fishing Lake Métis Settlement (Fishing Lake) by his Aunt Grace. Blake’s biological mother Brenda was impacted early in her life by the Sixties Scoop and was unable to raise her children. Brenda and Grace were taken from their parents at a young age and separated. Brenda was put into the foster care system. Throughout her upbringing, she was moved around to over a dozen different homes. While in care, Brenda faced negligence and abuse – physical, spiritual and sexual. Brenda aged out of care at eighteen and was dropped off at 115th Avenue in Edmonton. Many people in this area struggle with homelessness, addiction and mental health struggles. Brenda became a sex worker and got involved in serious incidences of abuse and drug addiction and cycles of helplessness. Blake said, “So many people don’t look at people like Brenda as a human being. They think when somebody falls on hard times that they end up on the street not knowing that it is because of the systems that they endured. But Brenda was able to do something pretty remarkable in her time, which was to not give up.”

Blake was her last and final child and Brenda did something incredible, she picked up her phone and called her half sister Grace who she didn’t really know that well. Brenda wanted to break the cycle for her son Blake and she asked Grace to take him before he was born. Grace did not hesitate and said yes. She left Fishing Lake and travelled to the hospital on the Greyhound bus to wait for his arrival. When she got there, the police and Government of Alberta workers were already there waiting to apprehend him before he was even born. Grace interjected and adamantly told them that she was taking the baby home. The Social Worker was moved by Grace’s intervention, so she worked with her to lay out a plan and gave Grace time to speak to a judge while Blake was still in the hospital under a doctor’s care. Grace had to officially apply for adoption, which was a highly intensive process that took two years.

Grace eventually took Blake home and raised him in Fishing Lake alongside her other children. Blake grew up learning about the ceremonies, Cree language and was treated as an equal. Fishing Lake, also called Packedhawanis, meaning netting lake or a place that you place a net for fish has a special meaning for his family as that is what they did for generations. Blake learned how to fish too, like generations before him. He was able to spend time with Elders and hear the stories they shared about his grandparents. Blake was taught all the things that Brenda never got to experience.

As he grew up, Grace would send Brenda little things of Blake’s, like his kindergarten paintings. When Blake was twelve, he had an opportunity to see Brenda when she was ill and bedridden just before she passed away. Blake remembers that she had so much love and was so proud that she had done the right thing. Blake said, “She loved us so much and I know that because beside her night table was a little journal of prayers and at the end of the prayers, she’d say God forgive me for what I have done and bless my children. Please keep them safe.”

Blake continued: “She would always fight for us, even in her prayers. Grace and Brenda were two remarkable women who will be largely unknown like so many Indigenous women who rebuilt our Nations. They did the work of putting brick on mortar so that the generation that follows them would be strong.” Blake gives a lot of credit to who he is, because of Brenda and Grace.

Blake left Fishing Lake to pursue higher education after he graduated from high school. He initially enrolled at MacEwan University in Edmonton. However, facing intense discrimination, including a racially motivated death threat, he transferred to the University of Victoria. Blake said it was a culture shock going from an Indigenous community to a city with mostly non-Indigenous people and it was difficult to face racism for the first time. Blake found the support he needed at the University of Victoria, especially from the Elders, where he focused on Canadian politics and Indigenous studies.

After University, Blake was invited to apply for the National Director position at the Métis Settlements General Council (MSGC) and was successful. Blake knew he wanted to serve and give back to the Métis settlements. He worked in the role for six years, mostly building much needed housing. In his role at the MSGC, Blake became frustrated while trying to work with the federal government and decided to run in the federal election as a Member of Parliament (MP) in order to create positive change.

Blake ran in the 2021 election as the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Edmonton Griesbach and won. It was another defining moment in his life as he then represented the same area, 115th avenue, where his mother Brenda was dropped off when she aged out of care. As an MP, Blake has taken on roles such as the NDP’s critic on Indigenous housing and co-chair of the parliamentary pride caucus. His commitment to giving back to vulnerable populations is deeply personal; his riding office is located in the area where his mother once worked in the sex trade. Blake honours his mother’s memory and strives to support and uplift the community she was part of. Blake said, “I think about it a lot, of how I represent the very same community I was born in but broke that cycle. I have a deep sense of responsibility for giving back to the people in my community.”

Blake’s advice to young people is: “You have a right to joy. This world will tell you so many different things about who you are, what you should be, how you should act, speak, look and what your future will be. You are our ancestors wildest dream come true. Do not dream little dreams, dream big dreams. You are a product of the greatest story of survival this planet has ever seen. Let us show the world that we were meant to be here for a real reason, to help others and show them that the pain, war and division is not natural. Indigenous people are here as ambassadors of peace, hope and love for a world that is becoming more and more divided.”

Blake is running in the 2025 election and is seeking a second term as the NDP representative. Blake’s work continues to focus on building a more inclusive and equitable society, addressing the needs of the most vulnerable, and reshaping perceptions of Alberta’s diverse communities.​