By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative

(ANNews) – Fort McKay First Nation is inviting a dozen of its young band members into newly furnished homes beginning in December after providing them with training in routine maintenance and financial literacy.

Applicants to the Homes for Youth pilot program had to be between 18 and 30 years of age, earning income and be willing to undergo the necessary training, as well as career counselling tailored to their individual educational or employment goals.

“The program was intended to help them build practical knowledge that they needed to manage a household and also to prepare for their future responsibilities,” explained Fort McKay band councillor Melinda Stewart.

“As they take responsibility of their own homes, they’re also gaining practical knowledge about how to maintain a home and manage their expenses, but also making informed financial decisions that could affect their futures.”

In addition to helping young band members flourish as individual professionals, the program aims to train participants “to contribute back to the nation,” added Coun. Stewart.

“We do have housing concerns, but with those concerns we would like to develop some solutions,” she added.

Stewart noted that like many other First Nations, Fort McKay’s infrastructural needs go beyond housing to include water and sewage management.

The preference is to have band members contribute solutions.

The project has enabled many of its participants to move out of their parents’ homes for the first time while staying on reserve, said Kayla Whiskeyjack, the band’s senior manager of housing development.

“This is brand new to all of them,” said Whiskeyjack.

She added that this model of providing housing and training to young band members could provide a model for other First Nations to emulate.

“We’re setting up our future for success,” Whiskeyjack explained, “not only just for employment, but for the longevity of our housing, teaching [participants] how to maintain [their homes] and the responsibilities of being a homeowner. I think that’s important for every nation.”

The homes involved in the pilot are standalone 800 square-foot, two-bedroom, one bathroom rental houses. Whiskeyjack said that these houses replaced multiplex units, “which weren’t really working for us.”

“Having them as standalone homes gives them a little bit more of their own space. They have fenced-in yards. They have driveways,” she said. “It’s a whole package deal for these young adults.”

As of October 2026, the Cree and Dene First Nation has 439 members living on its reserve lands, representing 41 per cent of its registered membership.

The Fort McKay First Nation Housing Department owns 278 multi-family, semi-detached and detached housing units on reserve that it rents to members.

Since 2022, the Fort McKay Business Investment Group has co-owned two housing developments in Beaumont and St. Albert.