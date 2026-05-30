Fort Edmonton Park Opens 2026 Season While Marking the 150-Year Commemoration of Treaty 6

(ANNews) – Fort Edmonton Park officially opened its 2026 summer season on Saturday, May 16, welcoming visitors back for immersive experiences, living history programming, and family-focused activities.

This year’s opening weekend also carries added significance, as the Park joins broader community reflection on the 150-year commemoration of the signing of Treaty 6, alongside ongoing efforts to educate the public about treaty relationships and Indigenous histories.

Opening day began at 9:30 a.m. with a formal ceremony featuring a Grand Entry led by the Red Elk Drum Group, along with powwow dancers, an Elder smudge blessing, and representatives from both the Treaty 6 Confederacy and the Otipemisiwak Métis Government.

The Park then officially opened its gates to the public at 10:00 a.m., launching a weekend of programming designed to highlight both historical interpretation and contemporary Indigenous presence.

Media were invited to attend throughout the weekend to capture visuals and interviews featuring cultural performances, street interpreters, guest experiences, and the operation of heritage attractions.

Visitors returning this season are once again able to experience the Park’s historical streetscapes, interpretive programming, and interactive exhibits spanning multiple eras of Edmonton’s past.

Among the most anticipated attractions is the operation of the steam train and streetcar systems, offering guests a moving glimpse into early transportation history.

Opening weekend also launches celebrations leading toward a milestone anniversary: the 107th birthday of the guest-favourite 1919 Baldwin Locomotive No. 107, to be recognized on June 6.

Alongside the seasonal opening, Fort Edmonton Park continues its role as a public education space for treaty history and reconciliation dialogue.

Indigenous Narrative Supervisor Braden Richardson says the Park’s work is rooted in responsibility to share accurate and meaningful histories.

“This is an educational hub,” Richardson says. “Where else are people going to learn this information in a grounded way?”

He emphasizes that misinformation about treaties remains widespread, making public interpretation spaces especially important.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about treaties and just the history of that time period in general,” he says. “It’s important for us to educate the general public when they come down.”

Richardson also reflects on the ongoing meaning of Treaty 6 relationships today, emphasizing that they are not confined to the past.

“It’s a very nuanced thing,” he says. “All of us are treaty people, but there’s still a lot of complicated history and understanding that needs to happen.”

He adds that responsibilities connected to treaty agreements remain unfulfilled in many ways.

“There are still treaty promises that aren’t being fully honoured and respected,” he says.

For Richardson, the role of education is also about shifting perspective and responsibility.

“For non-Indigenous people, it’s about educating themselves,” he says. “There’s still a lot of misinformation, and it takes understanding and respect to move forward in a good way.”

Richardson’s reflections are also grounded in his family history. He is a descendant of Chief Kittoeo (Alexander Cayenne), one of the signatories of Treaty 6.

“That connection makes this work very real for me,” he says. “It’s not just history – it’s family.”

He adds that Indigenous storytelling within the Park comes directly from lived experience and intergenerational knowledge.

“These are our stories,” he says. “Our authentic family relation and attachment to these things.”

As Edmonton enters another summer season at Fort Edmonton Park, the site continues to position itself as both a cultural destination and an educational space for dialogue about history and responsibility in Treaty 6 territory.

Through opening ceremonies, interpretive programming, and living history experiences, the Park invites visitors to engage with the past while reflecting on present-day relationships and shared futures.