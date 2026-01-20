Former Alberta Cabinet Minister launches “Forever Canadian” initiative to counter separation push

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

EDMONTON — Former Alberta cabinet minister Thomas Lukaszuk is warning that renewed separatist efforts in Alberta threaten Canada’s unity, the province’s economy, and the constitutional rights of First Nations.

“Referendums are very dangerous and economically damaging,” he said. “They divide families, communities, and cause long-term harm.”

Personal Background and Motivation

A teacher by trade, Lukaszuk was self-employed for several years before entering politics. His family, refugees from Poland, arrived in Canada 43 years ago, instilling in him a deep appreciation for freedom and democracy. He was elected to the Alberta Legislature in 2001 and served nearly 15 years, holding cabinet positions including Minister of Education, Minister of Advanced Education, Minister of Enterprise, Minister of Labour (twice), and Deputy Premier of Alberta.

He ended his public service in 2015 and founded his own financial company, currently specializing in mortgages.

“I want to be Canadian forever,” he said. “I’m a proud Canadian. I carry my Canadian passport proudly. I can’t imagine being a citizen of any other country.”

The Forever Canadian Petition

Lukaszuk launched the Forever Canadian Initiative after changes to Alberta’s referendum rules, which he said favoured separatist organizers.

“My petition is not asking for a referendum,” he said. “I filed under the legislative provision that allows the Legislature itself to vote. I am confident that the majority of MLAs would vote against separation.”

Under the original rules, his petition required 300,000 signatures within 90 days, but those requirements were later altered.

“Premier Danielle Smith lowered the number to 170,000 signatures for the separatists from the 300,000 that I had,” he said. “She allowed them to have a second petition and gave them 120 days instead of my 90 days. She changed the rules.”

Despite obstacles, Lukaszuk said his petition gathered close to half a million signatures, making it one of the largest in Canadian history.

“No province has the right to break the treaties,” he said. “That alone made it necessary to act. There are a number of reasons why I collected these signatures.”

Economic and Geopolitical Risks

Lukaszuk warned that separatism could seriously harm Alberta’s economy.

“Most Canadians remember that Montreal used to be the business centre of Canada,” he said. “During separatist talks, companies moved to Toronto. Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank, and insurance operations relocated. Investors don’t stay where there is uncertainty. I’m worried the same thing will happen in Alberta. Investment is already drying up.”

He dismissed the idea that Alberta could thrive independently.

“The whole idea of separating is a pipe dream,” Lukaszuk said. “Alberta is landlocked and would be 100 per cent dependent on volatile oil and gas prices. It cannot stand alone.”

He also warned of U.S. threats:

“The United States would invade and swallow up Alberta,” he said. “They already have their eyes on Greenland, and now they are referring to Alberta as the 51st state. This province, with fewer than five million people and rich in natural resources, would be prey to American foreign policy.”

Treaty Rights and Constitutional Violations

Separation, Lukaszuk said, would violate First Nations treaty rights and Canada’s constitutional framework.

“The referendum question the separatists are collecting signatures on is unconstitutional,” he said. “It violates our Charter rights, treaty rights, and international treaties that Canada has signed with other countries. It also puts us in jeopardy with the United States – and that’s exactly what Donald Trump wants. He wants Canada so they can access our natural resources.”

Alberta is covered by Treaties 6, 7, 8, and parts of Treaties 4 and 10.

“You cannot separate without violating those treaties,” he said. “They were signed directly with the Crown, in London, with Buckingham Palace. No province has the authority to break them.”

“First Nations have more to lose because of treaty rights,” he said. “If every First Nation voted against separation, it would change everything. I look forward to walking side by side with First Nations, because we all have a lot to lose.”

He also emphasized the vital role of Indigenous people in national decisions:

“Indigenous people have a huge role in any constitutional discussions,” he said. “First Nations should stand side by side with Canadians forever.”

To learn more about Lukaszuk’s initiative, visit: https://www.forever-canadian.ca/a-letter-from-thomas-lukaszuk