FNBC responds to U.S. Tariffs with commitment to Indigenous and Canadian businesses

March 4, 2025 – Saskatoon, SK – In response to the imposition of sweeping 25% tariffs on Canadian goods by the United States, First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) is reinforcing its commitment to Indigenous and Canadian businesses.

“At FNBC, we believe in the strength and resilience of our local economies,” said Bill Lomax, President & CEO of FNBC. “As a result of these tariffs, we will be taking concrete steps to support Indigenous and Canadian businesses by prioritizing domestic procurement. FNBC will ‘Buy Indigenous and Buy Canadian’ wherever possible, ensuring that our purchasing power strengthens businesses here at home.”

FNBC is a Canadian chartered bank focused on serving Indigenous and non-Indigenous customers, with a commitment to financial empowerment. Founded in 1996, FNBC is majority Indigenous-owned and operates with a mission to support economic self-sufficiency and growth in Indigenous communities across Canada.

Lomax also announced that he is personally curtailing travel to the United States and that FNBC will undertake a comprehensive review of its procurement policies to align with this strategy.

“I have directed a review and change of FNBC procurement practices so that our purchasing power is used to strengthen our local economies here at home and on this side of the Medicine Line, or what is now known as the Canada-U.S. border,” Lomax stated.

FNBC remains committed to fostering economic growth and prosperity for Indigenous and Canadian businesses, ensuring that its investments align with its values and the communities it serves.