FNBC announces new deal with Lil’wat Business Group

2025 | WHISTLER, B.C. – First Nations Bank of Canada (FNBC) has announced its largest deal yet under its Indigenous Land Development Program partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB). Through the program, FNBC is providing financing to the Lílwat Business Group (LBG) for Tseqwtsúqum̓ (pronounced Chek-choo-koom), a major new Indigenous-led development in Function Junction, Whistler.

This project represents a transformative investment in Indigenous economic development and sovereignty. Tseqwtsúqum̓ will be a vibrant, permanent village contributing to Whistler’s newest neighbourhood, offering new commercial space and critically needed workforce housing. The first phase of development aims to directly address local infrastructure demands while driving economic growth and employment opportunities for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous residents.

“We are proud to support the Lil’wat Business Group and the Tseqwtsúqum̓ project, which will not only contribute to the economic resilience of the Lil’wat Nation but also create a lasting impact on the broader Whistler community,” said Bill Lomax, President and CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada. “This kind of Indigenous-led development is exactly what economic reconciliation looks like, empowering Nations to lead, build, and thrive on their own terms.”

The Indigenous Land Development Loan Program, administered by FNBC, is designed to help remove long-standing financial barriers that have historically limited Indigenous communities’ land development aspirations. By providing comprehensive financing for both enabling infrastructure and buildings, the FNBC and CIB partnership enables Indigenous communities to access capital at lower costs and with greater certainty.

“This project is a major milestone for the Lílwat Nation, reflecting our growth and our capacity ̓ to lead meaningful economic development on our traditional territory,” said Rosemary Stager, CEO of Lílwat Business Group. “Tseqwtsúqu ̓ m̓ is the largest project to date for LBG and exemplifies our commitment to building a strong, self-sustaining future that honours our cultural values.”

“This is more than a financial transaction. It’s a step toward reconciliation, opportunity, and self-determination,” noted Stager. “We’re honoured to work with the First Nations Bank of Canada on this landmark first investment.”

“We are proud to see another Indigenous-led housing project moving forward through our agreement with FNBC. In addition to supplying housing to a region with high demand, Lílwat ̓ Nation businesses and community members across generations will also benefit from the project through long-term employment and cultural revitalization opportunities,” said Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank. For more information about