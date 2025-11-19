Flowing with Purpose: Bobbi-Jo Starr’s Journey of Healing, Music, and Water Advocacy

By Chevi Rabbit, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

(ANNews) – Bobbi-Jo Starr (Kisikaw Iskwew – Daylight Woman) from Peerless Trout First Nation is preparing for her Album Fundraiser on November 23, 2025, a milestone that marks far more than a night of music. For Starr, every song is a ceremony, every performance a teaching, and every lyric a statement on healing, land, and water.

Her sound blends high-energy roots-rock anthems with emotional acoustic ballads grounded in Indigenous teachings. “Music is energy and how I connect with the universe,” she said. “It’s how I manifest the vision and changes I see for myself and my community. Music is how I give back in good relationship to the earth and raise awareness about protecting sacred water rights.”

Three years into her recovery journey, water has become central to Starr’s personal transformation and her advocacy.

“Since entering recovery, I’ve learned so much about water and how water can help us,” she said. “Water is living spirit. When we lack knowledge or clarity, we can always just ask the water.”

This relationship – rooted in reciprocity, gratitude, and land-based teachings – is woven throughout her music.

“When we have a good relationship with land and water, it’s important to give back our energy by learning to raise our voices in advocacy,” she said.

Starr’s music holds stories, teachings, and calls to action. One track, She Stands for Truth and Justice, is a powerful anthem of women’s empowerment and environmental responsibility.

“Our children have the right to grow up in a clean environment,” she said. “It’s a call for unity – for people to stand together to protect the water.”

Another original, Mama Bear Leads the Way, tells the story of a woman teaching her children about gratitude, prayer, and giving back.

“Mama Bear shows how our gratitude and positive energy can help heal the water,” explained Starr. “There are studies that say if you talk to water, it changes its vibration. That’s something I share during my performances.”

Her protest song Rally Your Leaders and Protect Our Waters is a high-energy roots-rock anthem demanding collective action.

A softer piece, Come to the Water, speaks to finding clarity in moments of struggle.

“Sometimes the answers we’re looking for come when we walk to the river and listen,” she said. “Water carries teachings.”

Starr’s musical journey began just two years ago at community events like the IAM Collective Holiday Markets. Fresh in recovery, she was rediscovering her voice and rebuilding her confidence.

“Indigenous events like IAM Collective gave me a place to grow,” she said. “Each performance gave me something to look forward to. I’m so grateful to Lorrie Cree Spring Davis for doing what she does.”

Surrounded by supportive mentors, Starr continues to grow. “My friend Curt Young is a positive mentor in my music. He always finds ways to help me improve,” she said. “Curt Young will be playing lead guitar for me at my fundraiser.”

She sees meaningful progress in mainstream music circles too. “There’s collaboration happening,” she said. “Some people are just afraid of saying the wrong thing, but music helps bridge that gap.”

Starr has written 12 original songs for her debut album. Each one is intended to create a ripple effect – to inspire, mobilize, and encourage others to protect the land and water.

“The results are strong. I want my music to create a wave of awareness and inspire a movement,” she said. “In the beginning, I didn’t know how to educate or advocate. The only way was to practice – to start writing songs about why water is important.”

“This album is for my community, for all our grandchildren,” she said. “I just have to do it.”

Her debut single, Sun Is on the Rise, is available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

“I stay away from the bar scene because I’m in recovery,” Starr shared. “I prefer community-based events and Indigenous gatherings; those are the spaces where I feel most connected.”

Events like the annual IAM Collective continue to ground her in community, culture, and creativity.

Starr is surrounded by strong community support. “I have loads of community support from Indigenous artists performing at my fundraiser,” she said.

Her message to supporters is simple. “Please show your support by coming to my album fundraiser, streaming my music, and engaging with us on social media,” she said. “I would love the opportunity to come sing and share my music with your community.”

Through her songs, performances, and advocacy, Bobbi-Jo Starr hopes to inspire a new generation of water protectors and Indigenous artists.

“My music flows like the rivers I sing about – resilient, healing, and alive with purpose,” she said. “Water is sacred. It’s a mirror of our spirit. And it’s our responsibility to protect and respect it.”

Bobbi-Jo Starr will be playing at High Note Bar & Grill, 12315 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton on November 23, 2025 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. MST. The event will be hosted by Lance Cardinal, with special guests Donita Large, Darla Daniels, Lena Daniels, Curt Young, Melody McArthur, Jessie Rose, Jared Sowan. Tickets are available online and at the door.