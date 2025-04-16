Five post-secondaries in Northern Alberta sign historic MOU

(ANNews) – Education in northern Alberta is now more connected than ever thanks to a collaborative agreement between five post-secondary institutions.

Keyano College, Lakeland College, Northern Lakes College, Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP), and Portage College today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to broaden educational pathways for students in Alberta’s northernmost communities.

The agreement fosters strategic collaboration between the colleges and polytechnic to ensure enhanced student access, mobility, and learner outcomes.

This marks the first official post-secondary partnership of its kind in northern Alberta and will deliver a strengthened skills and training approach that will stretch 700kms east to west from Lloydminster to Grande Prairie, roughly 560km north to south from Fort McMurray to Vermillion, and everywhere in between.

“Alberta’s government is committed to ensuring students in every part of the province have the opportunities and resources they need to succeed,” stated Rajan Sawhney, Minister of Advanced Education. “This MOU between Keyano College, Lakeland College, Northern Lakes College, Northwestern Polytechnic, and Portage College marks a significant step towards greater possibilities for students in Northern Alberta.”

The MoU is the first step in formalizing transfer agreements and credential recognition between the institutions, which collectively have 34 distinctive campuses across the region. At its core, the partnership aims to ensure that post-secondary education in northern Alberta remains accessible, relevant, and sustainable. This initiative will enable students to stay in the region throughout their educational journey and support graduate retention for career success in the North.

“We are excited to join this transformative partnership, establishing a connected and flexible educational network in northern Alberta,” added Dr. Sandra Efu, President and CEO of Keyano College. “This collaboration guarantees our students access to top-tier resources and opportunities, allowing them to stay in the region and thrive.”

“Ensuring post-secondary education is accessible and sustainable is a priority that we know we share with our colleagues across northern Alberta,” stated Dr. Alice Wainwright-Stewart, President and CEO of Lakeland College.

“This Memorandum of Understanding formalizes what we have always known – that collaboration is the key to ensuring our students have access to a world-class post-secondary education, right here in northern Alberta. We are pleased to enter into this agreement and look forward to strengthening our partnerships.”

The collaboration between institutions, industry, and government is welcome news for communities across the province. Along with creating a more cohesive and connected post-secondary network, existing and future students will benefit from greater choice and flexibility in their educational journey. In turn, this will strengthen northern Alberta’s employment pipeline with in-demand programs that will help attract and retain local talent.

“This collaboration will increase accessibility to educational opportunities for our students and communities,” said Dr. Glenn Mitchell, President and CEO of Northern Lakes College.

“By working together, we can create seamless pathways that empower learners to pursue their goals without leaving their home communities. Northern Lakes College looks forward to expanding programming and strengthening community connections that will support student success and regional workforce development.”

“NWP is immensely proud to be part of a collaborative, and learner-centred approach that will proactively address student and community needs in the North,” added Vanessa Sheane, NWP President and CEO. “Strengthening the ties between our institutions is a natural solution that will boost regional competitiveness and help mitigate current and future workforce challenges.”

“Portage College has always had a corporate value reflecting the importance of partnership,” noted Nancy Broadbent, Portage College President and CEO.

“This initiative will formalize the collaboration with our Northern Alberta partners and strengthen us all as institutions. The signing of an agreement will ensure the spirit of partnership, which is alive now, will last for many years to come. I am excited to see how students and communities will benefit, and I want to thank the leaders of our partner institutions for their dedication to promoting rural prosperity for individuals and communities.”